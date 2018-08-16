Kim Richter. Submitted photo

Election 2018: Kim Richter withdraws from mayor’s race, runs for council instead

In a Facebook post, Richter announced she will seek another term on Township council

After announcing her intent to run for mayor last November, Kim Richter has decided to seek another term as a Township councillor instead.

Richter informed the public of her decision in an open letter on her Facebook page on Aug. 15.

“You have passionately expressed the importance of my role as Councillor and how sad you would be if I was not there to stand up and speak out for you. We need to continue the work that we have begun together by continuing to make sure that you have a voice that is listened to,” her post reads.

“I have always listened to the residents of this community and spoken out about your concerns. I believe that community is all about people and about our joint ideas and aspirations for the future.”

Richter is currently serving her sixth term as a councillor in the Township, and works as a business management instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

The Times has reached out to her for comment.

More to come.


miranda@langleytimes.com
