Election 2018: Rod Ross announces another run for the Langley School Board

Langley School Board ‘is in an enviable position as compared to many other school districts’

Rod Ross has announced he is running again for Township of Langley School Board trustee.

“We are in a very good space,” Ross said in an online statement.

“The Board is functioning well. The District is healthy financially, its leadership is passionate and committed to excellence and it has a new vision to be an innovative, inspiring and unified learning community.”

Ross said the Board has seen many improvements during his term, including:

A new Willoughby secondary school, hiring “of our passionate new Superintendent Mr. Gord Stewart,” implementation of new mission and vision statements, a rainy day fund of $2 million to fund uncontrollable emergent issues, and regular meetings with all stakeholder groups.

He noted the growth of the International Program which expanded its revenues to $14 million.

“This extra revenue allows us to support technology in our schools.”

He said issues ahead include the need for new schools, student and community safety, earthquake preparedness and cyber security.

“I can see a future need for facilities in particular in the Willoughby area where growth is going through the roof,” Ross said.

“It is time for us to look for innovative ways to design, build and fund our buildings. The current paradigm of the government funding our every building need must be challenged.”

He said school emergency preparedness protocols have not been tested.

“I am concerned that we are ill-prepared for the “Big One.” My belief is that schools will be expected to support the broader community that it lives within. Therefore our level of preparedness needs to be elevated to go beyond our school walls.”