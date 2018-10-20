ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in Township of Langley at the following locations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. PT:

Poll locations

1. Aldergrove Community Secondary School, 26850 29th Ave.

2. Alex Hope Elementary School, 21150 85th Ave.

3. Coghlan Community Hall, 6795 256th St.

4. D.W. Poppy Secondary School, 23752 52nd Ave.

5. Dorothy Peacock Elementary School, 20292 91A Ave.

6. Fort Langley Elementary School, 8877 Bartlett St.

7. George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.

8. Glenwood Elementary School, 20785 24th Ave.

9. James Hill Elementary School, 22144 Old Yale Rd.

10. James Kennedy Elementary School, 9060 212nd St.

11. Lynn Fripps Elementary School, 21020 83rd Ave.

12. Parkside Centennial Elementary School, 3300 270th St.

13. R.C. Garnett Elementary School, 7096 201st St.

14. Wix-Brown Elementary School, 23851 24th Ave.

Who is running for Mayor?

2018 Name Order on Ballot (One to be elected as Mayor)

Froese, Jack

Remenik, Anna

Joehl, Alex

Who is running for Council?

2018 Name Order on Ballot (Eight to be elected to Council)

Hee, Gary

Kunst, Margaret

Chaddock-Costello, Gail

Long, Bob

Houweling, Jonathan

Teichrieb, Craig

Pratt, Michael

Davis, David

Hundal, Sunny

Whitmarsh, Blair

Woodward, Eric

Whittell, Harold

Richter, Kim

Sparrow, Michelle

Dornan, Bev

Sheldon, Terry

Arnason, Petrina

Connerty, Michelle

Ross, Kerri

Quaale, Angie

Wakelin, Stacey

Ferguson, Steve

Heppner, Phyllis

Who is running for School Board?

2018 Name Order on Ballot (Five to be elected to School Board)

Dykeman, Megan

Tod, David

Perreault, Suzanne

Larsen, Brent

Wilson, Marnie

Snowdon-Eddy, Cheryl

Ross, Rod

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
