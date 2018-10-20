ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.
Polls are open in Township of Langley at the following locations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. PT:
Poll locations
1. Aldergrove Community Secondary School, 26850 29th Ave.
2. Alex Hope Elementary School, 21150 85th Ave.
3. Coghlan Community Hall, 6795 256th St.
4. D.W. Poppy Secondary School, 23752 52nd Ave.
5. Dorothy Peacock Elementary School, 20292 91A Ave.
6. Fort Langley Elementary School, 8877 Bartlett St.
7. George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.
8. Glenwood Elementary School, 20785 24th Ave.
9. James Hill Elementary School, 22144 Old Yale Rd.
10. James Kennedy Elementary School, 9060 212nd St.
11. Lynn Fripps Elementary School, 21020 83rd Ave.
12. Parkside Centennial Elementary School, 3300 270th St.
13. R.C. Garnett Elementary School, 7096 201st St.
14. Wix-Brown Elementary School, 23851 24th Ave.
Who is running for Mayor?
2018 Name Order on Ballot (One to be elected as Mayor)
Froese, Jack
Remenik, Anna
Joehl, Alex
Who is running for Council?
2018 Name Order on Ballot (Eight to be elected to Council)
Hee, Gary
Kunst, Margaret
Chaddock-Costello, Gail
Long, Bob
Houweling, Jonathan
Teichrieb, Craig
Pratt, Michael
Davis, David
Hundal, Sunny
Whitmarsh, Blair
Woodward, Eric
Whittell, Harold
Richter, Kim
Sparrow, Michelle
Dornan, Bev
Sheldon, Terry
Arnason, Petrina
Connerty, Michelle
Ross, Kerri
Quaale, Angie
Wakelin, Stacey
Ferguson, Steve
Heppner, Phyllis
Who is running for School Board?
2018 Name Order on Ballot (Five to be elected to School Board)
Dykeman, Megan
Tod, David
Perreault, Suzanne
Larsen, Brent
Wilson, Marnie
Snowdon-Eddy, Cheryl
Ross, Rod
For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.
Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m. PT.