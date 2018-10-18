ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Angie Quaale

Angie Quaale

Running for council in Langley Township

Chef/author/entrepreneur, 50

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Yes, one term as a municipal councillor

Candidate provided bio: It has been an absolute privilege serving you for the past four years, and I very much look forward to continuing my work on the issues that are important to you: access to affordable housing, addressing the needs of our senior & youth populations, creating arts and performance spaces, improving our existing infrastructure and economic development in Aldergrove.

Working with our fire department and RCMP to enhance public safety and crime reduction, economic development as well as building sustainable, walkable neighbourhoods remains a top priority to me.

I will continue to be a strong voice for ride sharing, better access to transit & EV charging stations throughout the municipality. All of this, while working hard make sure your hard earned tax dollars are well spent.

We must strike a balance maintaining our city in the country, small town charm while providing our growing population with the amenities they desire.

Website: www.angiequaale.com

Facebook: @QuaaleAngie

Phone: 604-728-0560

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Catwoman. Her boyfriend was Batman, they were the original power couple.

There are 23 candidates running for eight Langley Township council seats. The following are questions asked of each candidate hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’t Know answer, and given an option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words per question). They could expand on all questions online, if they wished to do so. The following are their replies.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Walnut Grove

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 12 years

3. How many Langley Township council meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: I haven’t missed a single meeting

4: Should the municipality be directly funding social housing to reduce homelessness?

Answer: No

5. Do you support elevated rail over light rapid transit from Surrey to Langley?

Answer: Don’t know.

6. Should the municipality fund an arts centre?

Answer: Yes

7. Would you vote to raise taxes to hire more police?

Answer: Yes

8. Does Langley need a new or second hospital to serve the growing population?

Answer: Yes but we have a doctor deficit. We must, as a municipality, find creative ways to attract doctors to work and live in our community to better serve the basic medical needs of our residents. More community based healthcare would take a significant amount of pressure off the existing hospital and free up capacity.

9. Does Willoughby need its own dedicated library?

Answer: Yes

10. Is there enough effort being made to preserve farmland?

Answer: Yes, we are preserving it, but not doing enough to make sure it is being farmed.

11. Should Langley allow construction of residential towers?

Answer: Yes

12. Should Langley have its own municipal police force, replacing the RCMP?

Answer: Don’t know

13. Do you think residential property taxes are too high?

Answer: No

14. Do you support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Answer: Yes, with conditions

15. Should the municipality offer tax breaks, incentives, or rebates to companies looking to set up shop here?

Answer: No

16. Is Langley being pushed to grow too fast?

Answer: No

17. Do you support redevelopment of Fort Langley’s downtown?

Answer: Yes

18. Should development of Brookswood be phased in?

Answer: Yes

19. Should the Township set a deadline to finish widening 208th Street in Willoughby?

Answer: No

20. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a member of council can serve?

Answer: No