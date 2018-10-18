ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Gary Hee

Gary Hee

Running for council in Langley Township

.

Owner/operator of Paramount Computers Ltd., Point of Sales Service, 74

.

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No

.

Candidate provided bio: After taking part in many team efforts to repeal Harmonized Sales Tax, to remove Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridge tolls, and to upgrade road safety on 72nd Avenue from 196th to 198th Streets, I am encouraged to further serve Langley Township council.

Despite my failed effort to revitalize a Block Watch program in Clayton Rise, I am optimistic that better outcomes will occur in the future. So, I established the ABC Wild Fire Prevention & Watch Society to bring awareness to the struggles of the BC Wildfire Services, in our province. Born in New Westminster in 1944, I look forward to serving Langley responsibly.

In a diverse society I foresee the need for unity to bring a pleasant and peaceful transition of families working together with their neighbours. Community leaders have a responsibility to make the community safe, clean, peaceful, and progressive. The task is a serious issue. It must be done effectively, affordably, and properly with a minimum of waste.

.

Website: Garybhee.ca

.

Phone: 604-510-0360

.

Email: gary.hee@gmail.com

.

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? My grandson, his is autistic and down syndrome.

.

There are 23 candidates running for eight Langley Township council seats. The following are questions asked of each candidate hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’t Know answer, and given an option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words per question). They could expand on all questions online, if they wished to do so. The following are their replies.

.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: I live close to the Willoughby area west of 196th Street in the Clayton Rise area of Surrey.

.

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: I was renting a basement bedroom in Langley in 2011 for 6 months until I moved into my townhouse in 2012 in Clayton Rise.

.

3. How many Langley Township council meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: I have attended 2 Langley Township council meetings in the last 12 months and two others three years ago.

.

4: Should the municipality be directly funding social housing to reduce homelessness?

Answer: Don’t know

.

5. Do you support elevated rail over light rapid transit from Surrey to Langley?

Answer: No. Increase speed in not needed.

.

6. Should the municipality fund an arts centre?

Answer: Yes. Part of profit should be returned back.

.

7. Would you vote to raise taxes to hire more police?

Answer: Yes. Few more. Not a big number.

.

8. Do Langley need a new or second hospital to serve the growing population?

Answer: Yes. But small size clinics.

.

9. Does Willoughby need its own dedicated library?

Answer: Yes. Small size. Keep cost low.

.

10. Is there enough effort being made to preserve farmland?

Answer: Yes. But poorly run.

.

11. Should Langley allow construction of residential towers?

Answer: No. But parking space needed with fire lanes on four sides of towers.

.

12. Should Langley have its own municipal police force, replacing the RCMP?

Answer: Yes

.

13. Do you think residential property taxes are too high?

Answer: Yes. Some are too high taxes.

.

14. Do you support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Answer: No

.

15. Should the municipality offer tax breaks, incentives, or rebates to companies looking to set up shop here?

Answer: No

.

16. Is Langley being pushed to grow too fast?

Answer: Yes

.

17. Do you support redevelopment of Fort Langley’s downtown?

Answer: Yes

.

18. Should development of Brookswood be phased in?

Answer: Yes

.

19. Should the Township set a deadline to finish widening 208th Street in Willoughby?

Answer: Yes

.

20. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a member of council can serve?

Answer: Yes