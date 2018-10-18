ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Margaret Kunst

Margaret Kunst

Running for council in Langley Township

Business owner and director of non-profit, 51

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No

Candidate provided bio: I was born and raised in Langley and fortunate to live in four of Langley’s communities. My husband and I raised four kids and live in Brookswood. We operated our business, Farwest Sawdust & Shavings Ltd., for 20 years.

My experience includes volunteering on various committees and boards and being active in Langley’s sports and recreation community: Langley minor hockey, Langley women’s hockey, Langley mixed slo-pitch, and working part-time as a tour guide in Vancouver.

Currently I sit on Langley’s immigration refugee advisory committee and Township of Langley’s housing coordination committee.

In 2008 I volunteered to help settle 50 families who arrived as refugees, working specifically with youth make positive connections in the community.

Currently I work as the operations director for PuCKS Powerplay Foundation. I’m privileged to work with a variety of people and organizations to help kids reach their academic goals, play sports, gain work experience and find employment.

Website: mkunst.ca

Facebook: @MargKunst

Phone: 604-533-7106

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Superman – He is always there to help people. He does it anonymously and doesn’t want to be exposed for his heroism.

There are 23 candidates running for eight Langley Township council seats. The following are questions asked of each candidate hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’t Know answer, and given an option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words per question). They could expand on all questions online, if they wished to do so. The following are their replies.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Brookswood

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 51 years

3. How many Langley Township council meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: I have gone to all the meetings except for two this past year.

4: Should the municipality be directly funding social housing to reduce homelessness?

Answer: Don’t know. I think the municipality needs to play a role to support but this should be a shared responsibility.

5. Do you support elevated rail over light rapid transit from Surrey to Langley?

Answer: Yes. But we need the density to support bringing elevated rail which is something we need to plan for in the future.

6. Should the municipality fund an arts centre?

Answer: Yes.

7. Would you vote to raise taxes to hire more police?

Answer: Yes.

8. Does Langley need a new or second hospital to serve the growing population?

Answer: Yes.

9. Does Willoughby need its own dedicated library?

Answer: Yes.

10. Is there enough effort being made to preserve farmland?

Answer: Don’t know.

11. Should Langley allow construction of residential towers?

Answer: Yes.

12. Should Langley have its own municipal police force, replacing the RCMP?

Answer: No.

13. Do you think residential property taxes are too high?

Answer: No.

14. Do you support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Answer: Yes.

15. Should the municipality offer tax breaks, incentives, or rebates to companies looking to set up shop here?

Answer: Yes.

16. Is Langley being pushed to grow too fast?

Answer: Don’t know.

17. Do you support redevelopment of Fort Langley’s downtown?

Answer: yes.

18. Should development of Brookswood be phased in?

Answer: Don’t know.

19. Should the Township set a deadline to finish widening 208th Street in Willoughby?

Answer: Yes.

20. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a member of council can serve?

Answer: Yes.