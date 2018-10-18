Margaret Kunst

ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Margaret Kunst

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

Margaret Kunst

Running for council in Langley Township

.

Business owner and director of non-profit, 51

.

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No

.

Candidate provided bio: I was born and raised in Langley and fortunate to live in four of Langley’s communities. My husband and I raised four kids and live in Brookswood. We operated our business, Farwest Sawdust & Shavings Ltd., for 20 years.

My experience includes volunteering on various committees and boards and being active in Langley’s sports and recreation community: Langley minor hockey, Langley women’s hockey, Langley mixed slo-pitch, and working part-time as a tour guide in Vancouver.

Currently I sit on Langley’s immigration refugee advisory committee and Township of Langley’s housing coordination committee.

In 2008 I volunteered to help settle 50 families who arrived as refugees, working specifically with youth make positive connections in the community.

Currently I work as the operations director for PuCKS Powerplay Foundation. I’m privileged to work with a variety of people and organizations to help kids reach their academic goals, play sports, gain work experience and find employment.

.

Website: mkunst.ca

.

Facebook: @MargKunst

.

Phone: 604-533-7106

.

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Superman – He is always there to help people. He does it anonymously and doesn’t want to be exposed for his heroism.

.

There are 23 candidates running for eight Langley Township council seats. The following are questions asked of each candidate hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’t Know answer, and given an option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words per question). They could expand on all questions online, if they wished to do so. The following are their replies.

.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Brookswood

.

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 51 years

.

3. How many Langley Township council meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: I have gone to all the meetings except for two this past year.

.

4: Should the municipality be directly funding social housing to reduce homelessness?

Answer: Don’t know. I think the municipality needs to play a role to support but this should be a shared responsibility.

.

5. Do you support elevated rail over light rapid transit from Surrey to Langley?

Answer: Yes. But we need the density to support bringing elevated rail which is something we need to plan for in the future.

.

6. Should the municipality fund an arts centre?

Answer: Yes.

.

7. Would you vote to raise taxes to hire more police?

Answer: Yes.

.

8. Does Langley need a new or second hospital to serve the growing population?

Answer: Yes.

.

9. Does Willoughby need its own dedicated library?

Answer: Yes.

.

10. Is there enough effort being made to preserve farmland?

Answer: Don’t know.

.

11. Should Langley allow construction of residential towers?

Answer: Yes.

.

12. Should Langley have its own municipal police force, replacing the RCMP?

Answer: No.

.

13. Do you think residential property taxes are too high?

Answer: No.

.

14. Do you support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Answer: Yes.

.

15. Should the municipality offer tax breaks, incentives, or rebates to companies looking to set up shop here?

Answer: Yes.

.

16. Is Langley being pushed to grow too fast?

Answer: Don’t know.

.

17. Do you support redevelopment of Fort Langley’s downtown?

Answer: yes.

.

18. Should development of Brookswood be phased in?

Answer: Don’t know.

.

19. Should the Township set a deadline to finish widening 208th Street in Willoughby?

Answer: Yes.

.

20. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a member of council can serve?

Answer: Yes.

