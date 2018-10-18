ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Sunny Hundal

Sunny Hundal

Running for council in Langley Township

Small business owner/realtor, 42

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No

Candidate provided bio: Sunny moved to the Lower Mainland in 2001, and has since started his family and business here. Since arriving he has felt a deep sense of pride for where he lives and firmly believes being an active member of the community is a responsibility, not a choice. As a father, a business owner, and community advocate, he has the experience and the ideas to make Langley’s future brighter by making sure our infrastructure keeps up with our growing population so that there is no trade-off between a growing Langley and quality of life, work to support small businesses and keep taxes low so that there are more good-paying jobs, and expand roads and transit to make sure people can get to where they need to be. He looks forward to working with residents on these issues so that we’re an even more livable, healthy, and growing community.

Website: www.sunnylangley.ca

Facebook: @SunnyHLangley

Phone: 604-365-0004

Twitter: @SunnyHLangley

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? No answer

There are 23 candidates running for eight Langley Township council seats. The following are questions asked of each candidate hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’t Know answer, and given an option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words per question). They could expand on all questions online, if they wished to do so. The following are their replies.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Walnut Grove

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: since 2013

3. How many Langley Township council meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: Two

4: Should the municipality be directly funding social housing to reduce homelessness?

Answer: Yes

5. Do you support elevated rail over light rapid transit from Surrey to Langley?

Answer: Yes

6. Should the municipality fund an arts centre?

Answer: Yes

7. Would you vote to raise taxes to hire more police?

Answer: No

8. Does Langley need a new or second hospital to serve the growing population?

Answer: Yes

9. Does Willoughby need its own dedicated library?

Answer: Yes

10. Is there enough effort being made to preserve farmland?

Answer: Yes

11. Should Langley allow construction of residential towers?

Answer: No

12. Should Langley have its own municipal police force, replacing the RCMP?

Answer: No

13. Do you think residential property taxes are too high?

Answer: Yes

14. Do you support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Answer: Yes

15. Should the municipality offer tax breaks, incentives, or rebates to companies looking to set up shop here?

Answer: Yes

16. Is Langley being pushed to grow too fast?

Answer: No

17. Do you support redevelopment of Fort Langley’s downtown?

Answer: Yes. We need to maintain the heritage guidelines, and create new opportunities.

18. Should development of Brookswood be phased in?

Answer: No

19. Should the Township set a deadline to finish widening 208th Street in Willoughby?

Answer: Yes

20. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a member of council can serve?

Answer: No