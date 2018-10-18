ELECTION: Langley Township mayoralty candidate Jack Froese

Jack Froese

Running for mayor in Langley Township

.

Retired farmer and police officer, 64

.

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Currently mayor of the Township

.

Candidate provided bio: My wife, Debbie, and I grew up on farms in the Fraser Valley. In 1973 we were married in Abbotsford. In 1979 we moved to Langley, bought an egg farm and converted it to a turkey farm known as JD Farms Specialty Turkey. While my family and I worked on our turkey farm, I spent 19 years with the Vancouver Police Department, retiring in 2004. I enjoy volunteering, golf and spending time with my grandchildren.

.

Website: www.jackfroese.com

.

Facebook: @MayorJackFroese

.

Phone: 778-918-4917

.

Twitter: @MayorFroese

.

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Superman – He fights evil.

.

There are three candidates running for Langley Township’s mayor’s chair. The following are questions asked of each candidate hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’t Know answer, and given an option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words per question). They could expand on all questions online, if they wished to do so. The following are their replies.

.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Fort Langley

.

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 40

.

3. How many Langley Township council meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: All but one

.

4: Should the municipality be directly funding social housing to reduce homelessness?

Answer: No, housing is within provincial jurisdiction. Municipality should assist where possible with DCC waivers, zoning, etc.

.

5. Do you support elevated rail over light rapid transit from Surrey to Langley?

Answer: LRT.

.

6. Should the municipality fund an arts centre?

Answer: Yes.

.

7. Would you vote to raise taxes to hire more police?

Answer: Yes.

.

8. Does Langley need a new or second hospital to serve the growing population?

Answer: No, expansion or LMH and providing alternative options for health care such as offsite clinics.

.

9. Does Willoughby need its own dedicated library?

Answer: Yes

.

10. Is there enough effort being made to preserve farmland?

Answer: Yes

.

11. Should Langley allow construction of residential towers?

Answer: Yes

.

12. Should Langley have its own municipal police force, replacing the RCMP?

Answer: No

.

13. Do you think residential property taxes are too high?

Answer: No. TOL taxes are among the lowest in the region at this time.

.

14. Do you support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Answer: Yes

.

15. Should the municipality offer tax breaks, incentives, or rebates to companies looking to set up shop here?

Answer: No

.

16. Is Langley being pushed to grow too fast?

Answer: No

.

17. Do you support redevelopment of Fort Langley’s downtown?

Answer: Yes

.

18. Should development of Brookswood be phased in?

Answer: Yes

.

19. Should the Township set a deadline to finish widening 208th Street in Willoughby?

Answer: Yes

.

20. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a member of council can serve?

Answer: No