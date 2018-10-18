ELECTION: Langley Township mayoralty candidate Jack Froese

Jack Froese
Running for mayor in Langley Township
.
Retired farmer and police officer, 64
.
• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Currently mayor of the Township
.
Candidate provided bio: My wife, Debbie, and I grew up on farms in the Fraser Valley. In 1973 we were married in Abbotsford. In 1979 we moved to Langley, bought an egg farm and converted it to a turkey farm known as JD Farms Specialty Turkey. While my family and I worked on our turkey farm, I spent 19 years with the Vancouver Police Department, retiring in 2004. I enjoy volunteering, golf and spending time with my grandchildren.
.
Website: www.jackfroese.com
.
Facebook: @MayorJackFroese
.
Phone: 778-918-4917
.
Twitter: @MayorFroese
.
• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Superman – He fights evil.
.
There are three candidates running for Langley Township’s mayor’s chair. The following are questions asked of each candidate hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’t Know answer, and given an option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words per question). They could expand on all questions online, if they wished to do so. The following are their replies.
.
Questions and Answers:
1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?
Answer: Fort Langley
.
2. How many years have you lived in Langley?
Answer: 40
.
3. How many Langley Township council meetings have you attended in the past year?
Answer: All but one
.
4: Should the municipality be directly funding social housing to reduce homelessness?
Answer: No, housing is within provincial jurisdiction. Municipality should assist where possible with DCC waivers, zoning, etc.
.
5. Do you support elevated rail over light rapid transit from Surrey to Langley?
Answer: LRT.
.
6. Should the municipality fund an arts centre?
Answer: Yes.
.
7. Would you vote to raise taxes to hire more police?
Answer: Yes.
.
8. Does Langley need a new or second hospital to serve the growing population?
Answer: No, expansion or LMH and providing alternative options for health care such as offsite clinics.
.
9. Does Willoughby need its own dedicated library?
Answer: Yes
.
10. Is there enough effort being made to preserve farmland?
Answer: Yes
.
11. Should Langley allow construction of residential towers?
Answer: Yes
.
12. Should Langley have its own municipal police force, replacing the RCMP?
Answer: No
.
13. Do you think residential property taxes are too high?
Answer: No. TOL taxes are among the lowest in the region at this time.
.
14. Do you support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?
Answer: Yes
.
15. Should the municipality offer tax breaks, incentives, or rebates to companies looking to set up shop here?
Answer: No
.
16. Is Langley being pushed to grow too fast?
Answer: No
.
17. Do you support redevelopment of Fort Langley’s downtown?
Answer: Yes
.
18. Should development of Brookswood be phased in?
Answer: Yes
.
19. Should the Township set a deadline to finish widening 208th Street in Willoughby?
Answer: Yes
.
20. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a member of council can serve?
Answer: No