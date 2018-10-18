Jack Froese

ELECTION: Langley Township mayoralty candidate Jack Froese

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

Jack Froese

Running for mayor in Langley Township

.

Retired farmer and police officer, 64

.

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Currently mayor of the Township

.

Candidate provided bio: My wife, Debbie, and I grew up on farms in the Fraser Valley. In 1973 we were married in Abbotsford. In 1979 we moved to Langley, bought an egg farm and converted it to a turkey farm known as JD Farms Specialty Turkey. While my family and I worked on our turkey farm, I spent 19 years with the Vancouver Police Department, retiring in 2004. I enjoy volunteering, golf and spending time with my grandchildren.

.

Website: www.jackfroese.com

.

Facebook: @MayorJackFroese

.

Phone: 778-918-4917

.

Twitter: @MayorFroese

.

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Superman – He fights evil.

.

There are three candidates running for Langley Township’s mayor’s chair. The following are questions asked of each candidate hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’t Know answer, and given an option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words per question). They could expand on all questions online, if they wished to do so. The following are their replies.

.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Fort Langley

.

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 40

.

3. How many Langley Township council meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: All but one

.

4: Should the municipality be directly funding social housing to reduce homelessness?

Answer: No, housing is within provincial jurisdiction. Municipality should assist where possible with DCC waivers, zoning, etc.

.

5. Do you support elevated rail over light rapid transit from Surrey to Langley?

Answer: LRT.

.

6. Should the municipality fund an arts centre?

Answer: Yes.

.

7. Would you vote to raise taxes to hire more police?

Answer: Yes.

.

8. Does Langley need a new or second hospital to serve the growing population?

Answer: No, expansion or LMH and providing alternative options for health care such as offsite clinics.

.

9. Does Willoughby need its own dedicated library?

Answer: Yes

.

10. Is there enough effort being made to preserve farmland?

Answer: Yes

.

11. Should Langley allow construction of residential towers?

Answer: Yes

.

12. Should Langley have its own municipal police force, replacing the RCMP?

Answer: No

.

13. Do you think residential property taxes are too high?

Answer: No. TOL taxes are among the lowest in the region at this time.

.

14. Do you support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Answer: Yes

.

15. Should the municipality offer tax breaks, incentives, or rebates to companies looking to set up shop here?

Answer: No

.

16. Is Langley being pushed to grow too fast?

Answer: No

.

17. Do you support redevelopment of Fort Langley’s downtown?

Answer: Yes

.

18. Should development of Brookswood be phased in?

Answer: Yes

.

19. Should the Township set a deadline to finish widening 208th Street in Willoughby?

Answer: Yes

.

20. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a member of council can serve?

Answer: No

Previous story
ELECTION: Langley Township mayoralty candidate Anna Remenik
Next story
ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Eric Woodward

Just Posted

Man killed in shooting at Abbotsford bank

Police believe incident on Thursday night to be targeted

Langley Township council hopefuls take part in Q&A

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

Vaudeville keeps senior actors young, active

The Vaudevillians ready to storm the stage with ‘As Time Goes By’

Online fundraiser to cover funeral costs of motorcyclist killed in collision

Larry Nizio, 37, died after crash with pickup truck Oct. 12 in Abbotsford

Free ‘hoops’ fun brings Aldergrove youths together

Aldergrove Basketball Club revives the sport at Aldergrove Secondary

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Jets score 3 late goals to beat Canucks 4-1

Winnipeg ends three-game Vancouver win streak

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

Sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

According to the IIO, a court is ordering Vancouver police to co-operate with an investigation into a fatal shooting

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

Canada’s proposed new laws against bestiality don’t go far enough, critics say

Issue stems from a Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Most Read