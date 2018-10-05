ELECTION: School trustee City candidate Sindy Jeffrey

Sindy Jeffrey

Running for school trustee in the City of Langley

Court-ordered child visitation supervisor, film industry, and semi-retired, 62

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Candidate provided bio:

I was born in B.C., the youngest of four children. I have my own three adult children and three grandchildren. I have lived in Langley 13 years, my grandchildren attend a Langley elementary school.

I joined the Canadian Armed Forces when I was 17, similar field as a corrections officer and continued working in the corrections environment.

At a later date, I returned to school, graduating from the police academy (investigation and enforcement skills program) was a member of the child and youth prostitution task force hosted by the attorney general’s department.

While my children were attending school I was involved with their PAC at different levels, including the PAC president and DPAC. Continuing my education in child psychology (DEAC accredited) and court-ordered child home visit supervisor.

The last few years I have been involved with my grandchildren and in the film industry.

Website: sindyjeffreyschooltrusteecandidatecityoflangley.com

Telephone number voters can reach you at: 778-848-4921

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why?

Supergirl, always ready for the challenge.

There are 12 candidates running for seven positions on Langley School Board. The following arequestions asked of each trustee hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’tKnow answer, and given to option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words perquestion). The following are their replies.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Langley City.

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 13 years

3. How many Langley School Board meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: Not enough.

4: Do you support the use of the SOGI resources in Langley schools?

Answer: Ambiguous question. Age appropriate.

5. Should school districts once again have authority over municipal school taxation?

Answer: Yes. I will advocate to support this.

6. Are school administrators overpaid?

Answer: No.

7. Should the province have the power to dismiss school boards?

Answer: No. These are officials, people elected.

8. Should Langley offer incentives to attract more teachers?

Answer: Yes.

9. Do schools rely too much of parent fundraising efforts?

Answer: Yes.

10. Should the district do more to lobby for new schools in the faster growing areas?

Answer: Yes.

11. Do you think the province is underfunding public education?

Answer: Yes.

12. Should the school district solicit corporate money by way of sponsorship to fund education?

Answer: Yes.

13. Should the school district cut down on using technology, like iPads and computers – to save money?

Answer: No.

14. Should the district have a strategy to reduce portables?

Answer: Yes.

15. Should we re-instate the previous busing boundaries for students?

Answer: Not sure.

16. Should students requiring extra attention – such as ESL or those with behavioural or learning disabilities – betaught separately from other students?

Answer: Yes, be taken out for certain subjects then returned to the class.

17. Do you support increasing the amount of international students to help fund education?

Answer: No.

18. Should a trustee live in the community they want to serve in?

Answer: Yes.

19. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a trustee can serve?

Answer: Yes.

20. Should the district redevelop vacant school sites to bring in revenue?

Answer: Redevelop into other learning centres.