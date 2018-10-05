Sindy Jeffrey

ELECTION: School trustee City candidate Sindy Jeffrey

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

Sindy Jeffrey

.

Running for school trustee in the City of Langley

Court-ordered child visitation supervisor, film industry, and semi-retired, 62

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

.

Candidate provided bio:

I was born in B.C., the youngest of four children. I have my own three adult children and three grandchildren. I have lived in Langley 13 years, my grandchildren attend a Langley elementary school.

I joined the Canadian Armed Forces when I was 17, similar field as a corrections officer and continued working in the corrections environment.

At a later date, I returned to school, graduating from the police academy (investigation and enforcement skills program) was a member of the child and youth prostitution task force hosted by the attorney general’s department.

While my children were attending school I was involved with their PAC at different levels, including the PAC president and DPAC. Continuing my education in child psychology (DEAC accredited) and court-ordered child home visit supervisor.

The last few years I have been involved with my grandchildren and in the film industry.

.

Website: sindyjeffreyschooltrusteecandidatecityoflangley.com

Telephone number voters can reach you at: 778-848-4921

Who is your favourite superhero, and why?

Supergirl, always ready for the challenge.

.

There are 12 candidates running for seven positions on Langley School Board. The following arequestions asked of each trustee hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’tKnow answer, and given to option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words perquestion). The following are their replies.

.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Langley City.

.

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 13 years

.

3. How many Langley School Board meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: Not enough.

.

4: Do you support the use of the SOGI resources in Langley schools?

Answer: Ambiguous question. Age appropriate.

.

5. Should school districts once again have authority over municipal school taxation?

Answer: Yes. I will advocate to support this.

.

6. Are school administrators overpaid?

Answer: No.

.

7. Should the province have the power to dismiss school boards?

Answer: No. These are officials, people elected.

.

8. Should Langley offer incentives to attract more teachers?

Answer: Yes.

.

9. Do schools rely too much of parent fundraising efforts?

Answer: Yes.

.

10. Should the district do more to lobby for new schools in the faster growing areas?

Answer: Yes.

.

11. Do you think the province is underfunding public education?

Answer: Yes.

.

12. Should the school district solicit corporate money by way of sponsorship to fund education?

Answer: Yes.

.

13. Should the school district cut down on using technology, like iPads and computers – to save money?

Answer: No.

.

14. Should the district have a strategy to reduce portables?

Answer: Yes.

.

15. Should we re-instate the previous busing boundaries for students?

Answer: Not sure.

.

16. Should students requiring extra attention – such as ESL or those with behavioural or learning disabilities – betaught separately from other students?

Answer: Yes, be taken out for certain subjects then returned to the class.

.

17. Do you support increasing the amount of international students to help fund education?

Answer: No.

.

18. Should a trustee live in the community they want to serve in?

Answer: Yes.

.

19. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a trustee can serve?

Answer: Yes.

.

20. Should the district redevelop vacant school sites to bring in revenue?

Answer: Redevelop into other learning centres.

