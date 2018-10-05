ELECTION: School trustee Township candidate Rod Ross

Rod Ross

Running for school trustee in the Township of Langley

Educator, 61

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Served the school district for 25 years.

Candidate provided bio:

Served the school district for 25 years. Why am I running for another term? I am concerned about our future. I can see a future need for facilities in particular in the Willoughby area where growth is constant..

Twitter: @rodross

Website: rodross.ca

Phone: 604-866-6895

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Winston Churchill. He inspired a nation.

There are 12 candidates running for seven positions on Langley School Board. The following arequestionsasked of each trustee hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’tKnowanswer, and given to option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words perquestion).The following are their replies.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Walnut Grove

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 30 years

3. How many Langley School Board meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: All.

4: Do you support the use of the SOGI resources in Langley schools?

Answer: Yes.

5. Should school districts once again have authority over municipal school taxation?

Answer: No.

6. Are school administrators overpaid?

Answer: No.

7. Should the province have the power to dismiss school boards?

Answer: Yes.

8. Should Langley offer incentives to attract more teachers?

Answer: Yes.

9. Do schools rely too much of parent fundraising efforts?

Answer: No.

10. Should the district do more to lobby for new schools in the faster growing areas?

Answer: Yes.

11. Do you think the province is underfunding public education?

Answer: No.

12. Should the school district solicit corporate money by way of sponsorship to fund education?

Answer: Yes.

13. Should the school district cut down on using technology, like iPads and computers – to save money?

Answer: No.

14. Should the district have a strategy to reduce portables?

Answer: Yes.

15. Should we re-instate the previous busing boundaries for students?

Answer: No.

16. Should students requiring extra attention – such as ESL or those with behavioural or learning disabilities –betaught separately from other students?

Answer: No.

17. Do you support increasing the amount of international students to help fund education?

Answer: No.

18. Should a trustee live in the community they want to serve in?

Answer: Yes.

19. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a trustee can serve?

Answer: No.

20. Should the district redevelop vacant school sites to bring in revenue?

Answer: No.