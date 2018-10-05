ELECTION: School trustee Township candidate Rod Ross

Rod Ross
.
Running for school trustee in the Township of Langley
.
Educator, 61
.
• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Served the school district for 25 years.
.
Candidate provided bio:
Served the school district for 25 years. Why am I running for another term? I am concerned about our future. I can see a future need for facilities in particular in the Willoughby area where growth is constant..
.
Twitter: @rodross
Website: rodross.ca
Phone: 604-866-6895
.
• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Winston Churchill. He inspired a nation.
.
There are 12 candidates running for seven positions on Langley School Board. The following arequestionsasked of each trustee hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’tKnowanswer, and given to option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words perquestion).The following are their replies.
.
Questions and Answers:
1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?
Answer: Walnut Grove
.
2. How many years have you lived in Langley?
Answer: 30 years
.
3. How many Langley School Board meetings have you attended in the past year?
Answer: All.
.
4: Do you support the use of the SOGI resources in Langley schools?
Answer: Yes.
.
5. Should school districts once again have authority over municipal school taxation?
Answer: No.
.
6. Are school administrators overpaid?
Answer: No.
.
7. Should the province have the power to dismiss school boards?
Answer: Yes.
.
8. Should Langley offer incentives to attract more teachers?
Answer: Yes.
.
9. Do schools rely too much of parent fundraising efforts?
Answer: No.
.
10. Should the district do more to lobby for new schools in the faster growing areas?
Answer: Yes.
.
11. Do you think the province is underfunding public education?
Answer: No.
.
12. Should the school district solicit corporate money by way of sponsorship to fund education?
Answer: Yes.
.
13. Should the school district cut down on using technology, like iPads and computers – to save money?
Answer: No.
.
14. Should the district have a strategy to reduce portables?
Answer: Yes.
.
15. Should we re-instate the previous busing boundaries for students?
Answer: No.
.
16. Should students requiring extra attention – such as ESL or those with behavioural or learning disabilities –betaught separately from other students?
Answer: No.
.
17. Do you support increasing the amount of international students to help fund education?
Answer: No.
.
18. Should a trustee live in the community they want to serve in?
Answer: Yes.
.
19. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a trustee can serve?
Answer: No.
.
20. Should the district redevelop vacant school sites to bring in revenue?
Answer: No.