Langley Township council hopefuls take part in Q&A

The Langley Advance presented 20 questions to the Langley Township council candidates and the following instructions.

How the questions were presented to the candidates:

Each candidate for the Oct. 20, 2018, municipal election has been provided with 20 questions, along with the following instructions.

Please read them carefully before you start to fill this out. To help voters make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance.

Each question MUST be answered: yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D), except – of course – questions 1 to 3, which you will see are asking for biographical details.

Questions not answered as indicated will be left blank when we publish the results of this survey.

In addition, candidates may expand on any or all of our questions with answers of up to 100 words per question. However, due to space limitations, only one of the answers will be included in the Langley Advance print edition. All expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvance.com.

You must indicate CLEARLY which expanded answer you want to see published in print (and please indicate a second choice, in case we have space to print more than one). If you do not specify, we will choose.

We may edit responses for length and/or clarity.

THE CANDIDATES IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP ELECTION

Mayoralty candidates:

• Jack Froese

• Alex Joehl

• Anna Remenik

Council candidates:

• Petrina Arnason

• Gail Chaddock-Costello

• Michelle Connerty

• David Davis

• Bev Dornan

• Steve Ferguson

• Gary Hee

• Phyllis Heppner

• Jonathan Houweling

• Sunny Hundal

• Margaret Kunst

• Bob Long

• Michael Pratt

• Angie Quaale

• Kim Richter

• Kerri Ross

• Michelle Sparrow

• Terry Sheldon

• Craig Teichreb

• Stacey Wakelin

• Blair Whitmarsh

• Harold Whittell

• Eric Woodward