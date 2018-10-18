Langley Township council hopefuls take part in Q&A

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

The Langley Advance presented 20 questions to the Langley Township council candidates and the following instructions.

How the questions were presented to the candidates:

Each candidate for the Oct. 20, 2018, municipal election has been provided with 20 questions, along with the following instructions.

Please read them carefully before you start to fill this out. To help voters make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance.

Each question MUST be answered: yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D), except – of course – questions 1 to 3, which you will see are asking for biographical details.

Questions not answered as indicated will be left blank when we publish the results of this survey.

In addition, candidates may expand on any or all of our questions with answers of up to 100 words per question. However, due to space limitations, only one of the answers will be included in the Langley Advance print edition. All expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvance.com.

You must indicate CLEARLY which expanded answer you want to see published in print (and please indicate a second choice, in case we have space to print more than one). If you do not specify, we will choose.

We may edit responses for length and/or clarity.

THE CANDIDATES IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP ELECTION

Mayoralty candidates:

• Jack Froese

• Alex Joehl

• Anna Remenik

,

Council candidates:

• Petrina Arnason

• Gail Chaddock-Costello

• Michelle Connerty

• David Davis

• Bev Dornan

• Steve Ferguson

• Gary Hee

• Phyllis Heppner

• Jonathan Houweling

• Sunny Hundal

• Margaret Kunst

• Bob Long

• Michael Pratt

• Angie Quaale

• Kim Richter

• Kerri Ross

• Michelle Sparrow

• Terry Sheldon

• Craig Teichreb

• Stacey Wakelin

• Blair Whitmarsh

• Harold Whittell

• Eric Woodward

Previous story
ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Eric Woodward
Next story
ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Blair Whitmarsh

Just Posted

Langley actors up for challenge of period romance

Two TWU students learn how much they have in common with each other and their characters.

A funny thing happened on the way to the election

Someone has been putting out deliberately silley campaign signs in Langley

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Michael Pratt

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

VIDEO: Fire crew mopping up workshop fire near Golden Ears Bridge

Structure fire at 208 and 102B sending plumes of black smoke into air above Walnut Grove

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

In Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael, some coming home find no home

State emergency management officials said some 124,500 customers across the Panhandle were still without power Wednesday morning and 1,157 remained in shelters.

Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

Saudi Arabia, which initially called the allegations “baseless,” has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press over recent days.

5 to start your day

Cannabis is legalized across B.C., silly election signs pop up in Langley and more

Manhunt in Crimea for possible accomplice in school attack

An 18-year-old student, who later killed himself, was initially believed to be the only one involved

Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

Police in Canada posted a photo of a $215 ticket given to someone who allegedly had a baggy of marijuana in their car

Most Read