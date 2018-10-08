LETTER: Langley seniors ask important question of their candidates

There are two seniors-oriented all-candidate meetings this week at Langley’s seniors centre.

Dear Editor,

Four years ago, the Triple A Senior Housing organized Langley’s first ever all-candidates meetings for seniors about seniors issues with standing room only at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre.

Candidates said it “was the best all-candidates meeting they had participated in.”

This time Langley Seniors Community Action Table (LSCAT) is the official sponsor.

All but two with previous commitments will participate in a ‘World Cafe’ style event giving candidates and constituents an opportunity to communicate more directly.

Read any newspaper in the Metro Vancouver area and it is apparent that the main issue for candidates and voters alike is affordable housing!

LSCAT has referred candidates to BC Non-Profit Housing Association’s municipal election campaign and invited them to consider showing their support for affordable housing by committing to BCNPHA’S Make Housing Central Pledge.pledge!

It will be interesting to see who responds!

Other seniors issues to be raised include poverty reduction, safety, transportation, health care, and social inclusion/isolation.

In 2014 a voter’s challenge between the City and Township was put forward and a slight increase in Township votes was recorded, but the turnout overall was still very dismal considering the impact local government has on the everyday lives of citizens.

LSCAT is doing its part to educate candidates and encourage an informed vote by seniors and others. On Oct. 20, we hope Langley voters will outdo themselves with the highest turnout ever!

Marilyn Fischer, LSCAT

EDITOR’S NOTE: The LSCAT is once again hosting a series of all-candidate meetings ahead of this year’s election:

• Wednesday, Oct. 10 the the Langley Seniors Community Action Table has organized a Langley City all-candidates meeting at the Langley Seniors Centre Resource Centre from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (overflow parking available at Blacklock School)

• Friday, Oct. 12, the the Langley Seniors Community Action Table has organized a Langley Township all-candidates meeting at the Langley Seniors Centre Resource Centre, again from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (overflow parking available at Blacklock School)