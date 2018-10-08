LETTER: Langley trustee thanks candidates for their strength

Putting your name forward for public office is a big commitment, but so too is voting.

Dear Editor,

We are under two weeks to go for the civic elections and all candidates are out working hard.

I want to acknowledge the strength it takes to put your name forward, whether it is mayor, councillor, or school trustee.

Public education has always been very important to me and continues to be even to this day.

I had the honour of serving the residents of the Township of Langley for three-and-a-half years as a school trustee, I understand the valuable work a trustee does and the commitment that we make to serve all students, staff, and families.

The role of boards of education is to improve student achievement while working with our very diverse communities. Boards of education set a strategic plan, policy, and manage our school district budget.

Trustees work with our local government as well as the provincial government to ensure the needs of all our students are met.

The ballot on Saturday, Oct. 20 will have many names from those running for mayor, councillor, and school trustee. We as voters hold a lot of responsibility in our own hands and I hope that each one of us has been able to research the candidates and know where they stand on issues that are important to us; elections should not be based on one issue but should be based on who we believe will serve our children well.

Cecelia Reekie, Langley