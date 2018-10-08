LETTER: Langley trustee thanks candidates for their strength

Putting your name forward for public office is a big commitment, but so too is voting.

Dear Editor,

We are under two weeks to go for the civic elections and all candidates are out working hard.

I want to acknowledge the strength it takes to put your name forward, whether it is mayor, councillor, or school trustee.

Public education has always been very important to me and continues to be even to this day.

I had the honour of serving the residents of the Township of Langley for three-and-a-half years as a school trustee, I understand the valuable work a trustee does and the commitment that we make to serve all students, staff, and families.

The role of boards of education is to improve student achievement while working with our very diverse communities. Boards of education set a strategic plan, policy, and manage our school district budget.

Trustees work with our local government as well as the provincial government to ensure the needs of all our students are met.

The ballot on Saturday, Oct. 20 will have many names from those running for mayor, councillor, and school trustee. We as voters hold a lot of responsibility in our own hands and I hope that each one of us has been able to research the candidates and know where they stand on issues that are important to us; elections should not be based on one issue but should be based on who we believe will serve our children well.

Cecelia Reekie, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Langley seniors ask important question of their candidates

Just Posted

Aldergrove Kodiaks extend win streak

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team takes 4-1 win over White Rock Whalers

LETTER: Langley seniors ask important question of their candidates

There are two seniors-oriented all-candidate meetings this week at Langley’s seniors centre.

LETTER: Langley trustee thanks candidates for their strength

Putting your name forward for public office is a big commitment, but so too is voting.

VIDEO: Fort Langley celebrates fall, cranberries with a huge party

WITH RECIPE: Nice weather drew record crowds to the 22nd annual Cranberry Festival on Saturday.

UPDATE: Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey

Petroleum products were found in a nearby ditch

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Aldergrove rec centre extends hours

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre facilities open sooner, stay open later

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

Popular Surrey teacher killed in semi tractor crash

Suminder Singh, 55, died after his SUV struck a semi tractor trailer

Most Read