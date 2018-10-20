Councillor David Davis topped the polls with 12,029 votes out of a total 25,691 votes cast.

Mix of new and familiar faces on Langley Township council

Incumbent David Davis tops the polls with more than 12,000 votes.

The ballots have been cast and the results are in in the Township of Langley.

Jack Froese has been re-elected as Township mayor for the third time, but sitting with him at the table will be a handful of new faces, along with some familiar ones.

Serving on Township’s eight-member council for the next term are councillors David Davis, Eric Woodward, Kim Richter, Bob Long, Blair Whitmarsh, Steve Ferguson, Petrina Arnason and Margaret Kunst.

Davis topped the polls with 12,029 votes out of a total 25,691 votes cast.

“I am just ecstatic and glad to be here. There’s eight seats and I’m just glad to have one,” said Davis.

“I’m glad everyone came out and voted and I want to thank everyone for their support. I’m really looking forward to the next four years.”

Moving forward, Davis wants to focus on preserving farmland, upgrading the municipality and working on affordable housing.

Township council expected at least one new face with the retirement of Charlie Fox.

Among the new members of council are Eric Woodward and Margaret Kunst, while Ferguson returns after having previously served on council before losing his seat in 2014.

Incumbents Angie Quaale and Michelle Sparrow each lost their seats on Saturday night. Quaale placed ninth in the race for eight seats, losing to newcomer Kunst by 103 votes.

The Township announced the results shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m at the Township Civic Facility theatre.

Approximately 25 people were present at the Township’s live broadcast of the results in the Civic Facility, including a handful of council candidates and their family members.

The youngest candidate to run, UBC student Michael Pratt, came 10th out of the 23 candidates, receiving 8,169 votes. He said he’s ‘honoured’ by the number of people who voted for him.

“It’s a blessing to be in a place in a community where someone like me can come in 10th. I know the people that Langley have elected will do a fantastic job over the next four years. My hope is everyone will live up to what they said. It’s nice to be done, I should get back to working on papers now for school.”

At an all-candidates meeting on Oct. 4, Township candidates discussed issues such as a tree-cutting bylaw; trucks travelling through downtown Fort Langley; cannabis legalization; relationships with First Nations; business taxation; bike lanes, transit and growth; a proposal for a cultural centre and housing on municipal property in Fort Langley; a proposed shelter on the Quality Inn site on 200 Street; the opioid crisis and Aldergrove revitalization.

The 23 Township candidates that ran for the 2018 election were: Petrina Arnason, Gail Chaddock-Costello, Michelle Connerty, David Davis, Bev Dornan, Steve Ferguson, Gary Hee, Phyllis Heppner, Jonathan Houweling, Kanwar “Sunny” Hundal, Margaret Kunst, Bob Long, Michael Pratt, Angie Quaale, Kim Richter, Kerri Ross, Terence Sheldon, Michelle Sparrow, Craig Teichrieb, Stacey Wakelin, Harold Whittell, Blair Whitmarsh and Eric Woodward.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

Previous story
ELECTION 2018 Langley: Langley Township, you chose Jack Froese for mayor

Just Posted

Spartans clinch first place in Pacific Division with win over UBC

It was ‘a really physical battle in a crosstown rivalry’ coach says

VIDEO: G-Men seek revenge Saturday night in rematch at Langley Events Centre

Portland’s Winterhawks downed the Vancouver Giants 5-3 during a road trip down south.

UPDATE: Abbotsford murder victim was brother of slain gang leader

Mandeep Grewal gunned down Thursday, brother Gavin killed in North Van in 2017

Man who sexually assaulted teen in Abbotsford is declared dangerous offender

Anton Foulds has more than 30 convictions, dating back to 1991

LETTER: Retired firefighter defends union’s election involvement

In rebuttal to another letter writer’s stance on firefighter involvement in municipal politics.

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Horvat nets OT winner as Canucks beat Bruins 2-1

Young Vancouver star had spirited scrap earlier in contest

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

3 in serious condition after altercation on Granville strip: police

Patrol officers came upon the fight just after 3 a.m. on Granville Street near Helmcken Street

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Pedestrian rushed to Lower Mainland hospital after being hit by car

Friday night crash is latest in rash of collisions involving pedestrians in Surrey

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Most Read