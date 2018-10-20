Mix of new and familiar faces on Langley Township council

Incumbent David Davis tops the polls with more than 12,000 votes.

The ballots have been cast and the results are in in the Township of Langley.

Jack Froese has been re-elected as Township mayor for the third time, but sitting with him at the table will be a handful of new faces, along with some familiar ones.

Serving on Township’s eight-member council for the next term are councillors David Davis, Eric Woodward, Kim Richter, Bob Long, Blair Whitmarsh, Steve Ferguson, Petrina Arnason and Margaret Kunst.

Davis topped the polls with 12,029 votes out of a total 25,691 votes cast.

“I am just ecstatic and glad to be here. There’s eight seats and I’m just glad to have one,” said Davis.

“I’m glad everyone came out and voted and I want to thank everyone for their support. I’m really looking forward to the next four years.”

Moving forward, Davis wants to focus on preserving farmland, upgrading the municipality and working on affordable housing.

Township council expected at least one new face with the retirement of Charlie Fox.

Among the new members of council are Eric Woodward and Margaret Kunst, while Ferguson returns after having previously served on council before losing his seat in 2014.

Incumbents Angie Quaale and Michelle Sparrow each lost their seats on Saturday night. Quaale placed ninth in the race for eight seats, losing to newcomer Kunst by 103 votes.

The Township announced the results shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m at the Township Civic Facility theatre.

Approximately 25 people were present at the Township’s live broadcast of the results in the Civic Facility, including a handful of council candidates and their family members.

The youngest candidate to run, UBC student Michael Pratt, came 10th out of the 23 candidates, receiving 8,169 votes. He said he’s ‘honoured’ by the number of people who voted for him.

“It’s a blessing to be in a place in a community where someone like me can come in 10th. I know the people that Langley have elected will do a fantastic job over the next four years. My hope is everyone will live up to what they said. It’s nice to be done, I should get back to working on papers now for school.”

At an all-candidates meeting on Oct. 4, Township candidates discussed issues such as a tree-cutting bylaw; trucks travelling through downtown Fort Langley; cannabis legalization; relationships with First Nations; business taxation; bike lanes, transit and growth; a proposal for a cultural centre and housing on municipal property in Fort Langley; a proposed shelter on the Quality Inn site on 200 Street; the opioid crisis and Aldergrove revitalization.

The 23 Township candidates that ran for the 2018 election were: Petrina Arnason, Gail Chaddock-Costello, Michelle Connerty, David Davis, Bev Dornan, Steve Ferguson, Gary Hee, Phyllis Heppner, Jonathan Houweling, Kanwar “Sunny” Hundal, Margaret Kunst, Bob Long, Michael Pratt, Angie Quaale, Kim Richter, Kerri Ross, Terence Sheldon, Michelle Sparrow, Craig Teichrieb, Stacey Wakelin, Harold Whittell, Blair Whitmarsh and Eric Woodward.