OUR VIEW: Langley, be sure to get out and vote

Nothing changes if people don’t exercise their democratic right.

Voting is simple, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

As engaged citizens of our country, our province, and our cities, we want to mark our ballots to see the best possible outcomes.

Of course, we disagree about how to get there. We disagree sometimes even on what the best outcomes are. Low, medium, or high density? Parks first or fix potholes? Bike lanes or more parking?

Regardless, the only way to get there is to take an active interest in our civic leaders.

The first step is arming yourself with knowledge. We hope that you’ve had time to read our Voters Guides and see responses from candidates for school board and City and Township councils.

We also hope voters have had a chance to speak to the candidates – either on their doorsteps or through one of the all-candidates events that have taken place.

Information, of course, can only do so much.

There is no such thing as a perfect candidate. Short of running for office yourself, you may never find a person you agree with 100 per cent of the time.

But that does not mean voting is not important. Look at voting as a positive, if you can – you’re trying to find the best person for the job of representing your interests.

If you’re of a more cynical turn of mind, consider that you can at least vote against the person you like the least, and leave them and their ideas off your ballot.

Either way, this coming Saturday, Oct. 20 is election day. Vote, and then hold whomever you voted for, or whomever you didn’t, to account for the next four years.

– M.C.

Previous story
ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Eric Woodward
Next story
Langley Township council hopefuls take part in Q&A

Just Posted

VIDEO: G-Men seek revenge Saturday night in rematch at Langley Events Centre

Portland’s Winterhawks downed the Vancouver Giants 5-3 during a road trip down south.

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

UPDATE: Abbotsford murder victim was brother of slain gang leader

Mandeep Grewal gunned down Thursday, brother Gavin killed in North Van in 2017

Man who sexually assaulted teen in Abbotsford is declared dangerous offender

Anton Foulds has more than 30 convictions, dating back to 1991

LETTER: Retired firefighter defends union’s election involvement

In rebuttal to another letter writer’s stance on firefighter involvement in municipal politics.

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

B.C. Lions clinch playoff spot with 42-32 win over Eskimos

WR Posey has 3 touchdowns for Leos

‘Mom, I’m in trouble:’ Canadian faces 10 years for alleged graffiti

Brittney Schneider, another tourist caught spraying message on walls of Tha Pae Gate in Thailand

Feds consulting on national anti-racism strategy behind closed doors

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says people still face systemic racism in some communities

Enbridge aims for mid-November to finish B.C. pipeline repair after blast

A natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned near Prince George caused an explosion and fireball

How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said members could go on rotating strikes as early as Monday

Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

Barry Neufeld says Glen Hansman’s words caused him “indignity,” “personal harassment,” and “anxiety”

Ocean ‘blob’ returns to B.C.’s North Coast

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

Most Read