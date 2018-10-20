OUR VIEW: Langley, be sure to get out and vote

Nothing changes if people don’t exercise their democratic right.

Voting is simple, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

As engaged citizens of our country, our province, and our cities, we want to mark our ballots to see the best possible outcomes.

Of course, we disagree about how to get there. We disagree sometimes even on what the best outcomes are. Low, medium, or high density? Parks first or fix potholes? Bike lanes or more parking?

Regardless, the only way to get there is to take an active interest in our civic leaders.

The first step is arming yourself with knowledge. We hope that you’ve had time to read our Voters Guides and see responses from candidates for school board and City and Township councils.

We also hope voters have had a chance to speak to the candidates – either on their doorsteps or through one of the all-candidates events that have taken place.

Information, of course, can only do so much.

There is no such thing as a perfect candidate. Short of running for office yourself, you may never find a person you agree with 100 per cent of the time.

But that does not mean voting is not important. Look at voting as a positive, if you can – you’re trying to find the best person for the job of representing your interests.

If you’re of a more cynical turn of mind, consider that you can at least vote against the person you like the least, and leave them and their ideas off your ballot.

Either way, this coming Saturday, Oct. 20 is election day. Vote, and then hold whomever you voted for, or whomever you didn’t, to account for the next four years.

– M.C.