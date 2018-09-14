Three-way race for mayor in Langley Township

As nominations closed, a third contender entered the mayoral race and more would-be councillors announced.

Langley Township will see a three-way mayoral race, with a late entry on Friday before nominations closed.

Including already announced incumbent Mayor Jack Froese and former provincial and federal Libertarian candidate Alex Joehl, Anna Remenik has registered to run in the Oct. 20 civic elections.

There are 23 people vying this year for one of the eight positions on Township council. All of the incumbent councillors except for Coun. Charlie Fox is running, along with former councillors Steve Ferguson and Bev Dornan.

The complete list is:

Arnason, Petrina

Chaddock-Costello, Gail

Connerty, Michelle

Davis, David

Dornan, Beverley

Ferguson, Stephen

Hee, Gary

Heppner, Phyllis

Houweling, Jonathan

Hundal, Kanwar “Sunny”

Kunst, Margaret

Long, Bob

Pratt, Michael

Quaale, Angela

Richter, Kim

Ross, Kerri

Sheldon, Terence

Sparrow, Michelle

Teichrieb, Craig

Wakelin, Stacey

Whittell, Harold

Whitmarsh, Blair

Woodward, Eric

There are five trustees for the Langley School Board to be elected in the Township as well, with just seven people running, including several incumbent trustees.

The complete list running in the Township is:

Dykeman, Megan

Larsen, Brent

Perreault, Suzanne

Ross, Rod

Snowdon-Eddy, Cheryl

Tod, David

Wilson, Marnie

