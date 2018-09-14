Three-way race for mayor in Langley Township

As nominations closed, a third contender entered the mayoral race and more would-be councillors announced.

Langley Township will see a three-way mayoral race, with a late entry on Friday before nominations closed.

Including already announced incumbent Mayor Jack Froese and former provincial and federal Libertarian candidate Alex Joehl, Anna Remenik has registered to run in the Oct. 20 civic elections.

There are 23 people vying this year for one of the eight positions on Township council. All of the incumbent councillors except for Coun. Charlie Fox is running, along with former councillors Steve Ferguson and Bev Dornan.

The complete list is:

Arnason, Petrina

Chaddock-Costello, Gail

Connerty, Michelle

Davis, David

Dornan, Beverley

Ferguson, Stephen

Hee, Gary

Heppner, Phyllis

Houweling, Jonathan

Hundal, Kanwar “Sunny”

Kunst, Margaret

Long, Bob

Pratt, Michael

Quaale, Angela

Richter, Kim

Ross, Kerri

Sheldon, Terence

Sparrow, Michelle

Teichrieb, Craig

Wakelin, Stacey

Whittell, Harold

Whitmarsh, Blair

Woodward, Eric

There are five trustees for the Langley School Board to be elected in the Township as well, with just seven people running, including several incumbent trustees.

The complete list running in the Township is:

Dykeman, Megan

Larsen, Brent

Perreault, Suzanne

Ross, Rod

Snowdon-Eddy, Cheryl

Tod, David

Wilson, Marnie

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

mclaxton@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing B.C. family of four has been found ‘safe’: RCMP
Next story
Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

Just Posted

Three-way race for mayor in Langley Township

As nominations closed, a third contender entered the mayoral race and more would-be councillors announced.

Horgan doubles down on no bridge tolls for Port Mann, Golden Ears

BC Liberals question where the Massey Tunnel replacement, Hwy. 1 upgrades are

Fraser Health extends clinic hours for those needing measles vaccine

A B.C. resident who attended a Vancouver music festival, Skookum, broke out with symptoms Thursday

Popular Langley Wine Fest takes break for mall renovations

Langley Central Rotary Club will hold its 29th annual fundraising wine-tasting event next year.

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

BC blazes cool and army reservists head back to their day jobs

Every soldier on the fire lines volunteered to come

Marijuana police raid targeted those struggling with substance use: advocate

Sarah Blyth said a Friday raid in the Downtown Eastside was unnecessary, but police disagree

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

B.C. curling cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Most Read