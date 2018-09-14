Three-way race for mayor in Langley Township

Langley Township will see a three-way mayoral race, with a late entry on Friday before nominations closed.
Including already announced incumbent Mayor Jack Froese and former provincial and federal Libertarian candidate Alex Joehl, Anna Remenik has registered to run in the Oct. 20 civic elections.
There are 23 people vying this year for one of the eight positions on Township council. All of the incumbent councillors except for Coun. Charlie Fox is running, along with former councillors Steve Ferguson and Bev Dornan.
The complete list is:
Arnason, Petrina
Chaddock-Costello, Gail
Connerty, Michelle
Davis, David
Dornan, Beverley
Ferguson, Stephen
Hee, Gary
Heppner, Phyllis
Houweling, Jonathan
Hundal, Kanwar “Sunny”
Kunst, Margaret
Long, Bob
Pratt, Michael
Quaale, Angela
Richter, Kim
Ross, Kerri
Sheldon, Terence
Sparrow, Michelle
Teichrieb, Craig
Wakelin, Stacey
Whittell, Harold
Whitmarsh, Blair
Woodward, Eric
There are five trustees for the Langley School Board to be elected in the Township as well, with just seven people running, including several incumbent trustees.
The complete list running in the Township is:
Dykeman, Megan
Larsen, Brent
Perreault, Suzanne
Ross, Rod
Snowdon-Eddy, Cheryl
Tod, David
Wilson, Marnie
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________