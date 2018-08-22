Wallace seeks to swap trustee chair for council seat in Langley City – again

There are now three former municipal politicians seeking re-election within the City.

Rosemary Wallace served for two terms as a City councillor, then was elected to the school board in 2014. Today she wants back on council. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A number of former Langley City council members – who have been away from office for a term or more – are seeking to return.

The latest to join the growing list is Rosemary Wallace.

The former Langley City councillor stepped back from municipal politics in the last civic election, opting instead to run and successfully gain a school trustee position.

She’s now announced her hope of returning to council after a few years away.

At present, Wallace is wrapping up a four-year term as a Township trustee on the Langley School Board. But, prior to that she sat for two consecutive three-year terms on Langley City council.

She said the needs of seniors, youth, families, and homeless are top of mind for her heading into this election.

“In order to address these concerns,” she said she believes in working together in partnership with other levels of government – the Township and school district – to fast-track these issues.

Wallace, who has volunteered in Langley for 22 year and served on numerous committees, has a passion about arts, community, and environment – which is by the organizations she’s been active in. They include the Langley Arts Council, Terry Fox Run, Langley Christmas Bureau, and the Human Dignity Coalition.

In order for the community to thrive, Wallace believes in order.

“Citizens who work and live in Langley need to be able to share in their knowledge, expertise, and concerns – collectively,” she said, vowing to also push for reinstatement of a parks and environment committee, as well as a task force or committee for public arts and culture.

In addition to Wallace seeking to return to City council, former councillor Teri James announced earlier this month that she will be vying for a seat at the table again.

And in late July, former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender turned Liberal MLA, declared he’d be seeking the mayor’s chair again. He was defeated in the last provincial election.

