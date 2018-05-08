Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

A veteran of the war in Afghanistan is accusing the NDP’s Christine Moore of inappropriate sexual behaviour, alleging the Quebec MP used her position of authority to take advantage of him.

In an interview, retired corporal Glen Kirkland says Moore first approached him after he testified before a parliamentary committee meeting in June 2013.

Kirkland says Moore asked about the various injuries that he sustained in Afghanistan, including a damaged pancreas, crushed vertebrae and PTSD, and invited him to her office after mentioning her background in nursing.

Kirkland alleges that once there, Moore plied him with drinks after reassuring him that the alcohol would not interact with the various medications that he was taking.

While Kirkland did not want to get into specifics, he did tell the CBC that Moore followed him back to his hotel and continued to send explicit messages, even turning up unannounced at his Manitoba home before he forcibly told her to stop.

Kirkland says many people were aware of his allegations, but he believes it was seen as a joke and that the response would have been different if their genders were reversed.

Moore has not responded to requests for comment; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Just Posted

Council okays last Willoughby neighbourhood plan

Township councillors debated green roofs and grocery stores Monday night.

Apartment mailboxes target of break-ins in Langley City

While residents wait for owners to make repairs, mail is being held for pickup elsewhere

Fort Langley duo create new jazz and arts festival

Organizers are currently seeking volunteers and buskers for this new summer event.

VIDEO: The Circus comes to Aldergrove!

Great Benjamins Circus delights crowds at Aldergrove performances

VIDEO: Crash on Fraser Highway in Murrayville

Two vehicles collide, causing traffic tie-up

On Lions’ turf, Lower Mainland kids find outlet for energy at special flag-football tourney

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and elsewhere at event held Saturday at CFL team’s practice facility

Rod Brind’Amour named head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Story of triumph for one Chilliwack youth

Youth treatment centre for substance use disorders is going to make a difference

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study

A new report by the Fraser Institute suggests Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Lower Mainland day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Most Read