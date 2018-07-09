An A&W Restaurant in Toronto is photographed on Monday, July 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

The plant-based burger is now available at more than 925 restaurants across Canada

Canadians can sample the Beyond Meat veggie burger made to look and taste like beef at A&W restaurants starting today.

The burger chain partnered with California-based Beyond Meat to create a plant-based burger that it is now serving at its more than 925 restaurants across Canada.

The company, whose investors include Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio, makes its Beyond Meat burger with beets to mimic beef’s red colouring, and coconut oil and potato starch to give it a similar juiciness and chew.

A&W says it is the first national burger chain to bring the plant-based burger to Canadian customers and Beyond Meat’s largest restaurant partner.

Beyond Meat sells its plant-based burgers, sausages, and chicken strips at thousands of American retailers and the company says its products are served at over 11,000 restaurants and other food service outlets mostly in the U.S.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada could raise interest rates this week

Just Posted

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

VIDEO: Guide dog walk gives participant a new ‘leash’ on life

Attendance was light at the third Walk for Dog Guides in Fort Langley on Sunday.

Langley heptathlete only 27 points shy of Olympic standard

Georgia Ellenwood looks to run, jump, and throw her way towards upcoming summer Olympics.

Langley transplant recipient earns silver in three sports

Living life to its fullest with his new kidney, Chad Costello competes in Canadian Transplant Games.

Langley City firefighter hangs his hat on safety in bid for council

After 40 years of living in the City, Bruce Kilby wants a seat on council in this October election.

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

New Fraser Valley pro basketball team set to take flight

CEBL team to announce nickname, logo and colours on July 16

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

Richmond woman ‘sick’ of empty homes

Laura Gillanders says the empty home on her street illustrates the larger housing crisis

A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

The plant-based burger is now available at more than 925 restaurants across Canada

Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

Conservation officers say the animal is unusually aggressive and goes right up to people

Canada could raise interest rates this week

Canada faces a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. tariffs and the threat of more duties

Most Read