Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says

Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.

The infant, a premature boy, was infected with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

But this baby’s infection was not caused by contaminated formula.

The child, who was hospitalized, had been fed a mix of breastmilk and liquid human milk fortifier through a tube. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home. Samples from expressed milk, a breast pump used in the hospital and the liquid human milk fortifier were all negative for the bacteria.

An investigation found that the home breast pump was cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist.

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said the case underscores that cronobacter bacteria are found widely in the environment and can lead to severe and deadly infections.

“There are steps that people can take to prevent infections,” she said, including thoroughly washing, sanitizing and drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.

———

By Jonel Aleccia

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BabiesBaby killedNews

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?

Just Posted

Police were on scene for traffic control as Township staff worked to shut off a fire hydrant that had been sheared off on 204th Street just north of 62nd Avenue on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Gushing fire hydrant slows Langley commute after hit and run

Abbotsford and Argyle met in the 3A competition Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Vancouver Sports Pictures/Special to Black Press Media)
Langley teams heading to semi-finals in girls provincial basketball championships

Langley City has awarded community grants to 41 groups, including Langley Senior Resources Society ($15,000, top left), Bard in the Valley ($14,000, bottom left) and the Downtown Langley Business Association Arts Alive festival ($12,500 right) (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City awards $140K in community grants

More than 300 players and coaches took part in the third annual Ron Renville Memorial organized by the North Langley Basketball Association (NLBA) at Walnut Grove Secondary School in February. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Big turnout for Ron Renville memorial basketball tournament

Pop-up banner image