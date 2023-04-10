Baltimore mayor calls for ‘youth curfew’ after 2 teens shot

The mayor of Baltimore called for a summer curfew after two teenagers were shot while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot and wounded as police attempted to break up fights among a crowd of more than 200 teenagers gathered at the city’s Inner Harbor area around 9 p.m. Sunday, WBAL-TV reported.

One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was stable, WBAL reported.

Two suspects were arrested, police said, including one with a loaded gun who matched a description of the shooter and another who was found with a loaded gun in a police garage, WBAL reported.

Following the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced his intention to implement a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone 14 years and younger and 10 p.m. for those younger than 17 during the forthcoming summer months, WJZ-TV reported.

“I want everyone to hear me and hear me clearly,” Scott said. “We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months.”

Scott has seen young children away from their homes at night too often, he said.

“It’s not just about making sure we are getting them off the street, but making sure that we are supporting them and figuring out what’s going on with them and their families,” Scott said. “It is not normal for person to be that far away from their home and no one knows where they are or cares for them.”

The Associated Press

