Fire officials rescue an injured person from the debris of a commercial building after an explosion, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh's capital has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens. Officials say the explosion occurred in a busy commercial area of Dhaka. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 14 scores hurt

An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh’s capital on Tuesday killed at least 14 people and injured dozens, officials said.

The explosion occurred in Gulistan, a busy commercial area of Dhaka, but details could not immediately be determined, fire department official Rashed bin Khaled said by phone.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Khaled said at least 11 fire department teams were working at the scene of the explosion.

Bacchu Mia, a police official at the state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said more than 50 people were taken there for treatment, and at least 14 of them were dead.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bomb threatsBreaking NewsNews

 

Fire officials carry a body of a victim after an explosion, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh's capital has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens. Officials say the explosion occurred in a busy commercial area of Dhaka. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
Next story
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive

Just Posted

Supt. Adrian Marsden, head of the Langley RCMP, spoke at the new CPO on Wednesday, March 1. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley RCMP head outlines plans for Township council

Adoptable cats were on display at Langley’s Cedar Rim Nurseries on the weekend, one of the CARES Cat Shelter’s recent events. Another adopt-a-thon is coming up on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, at PetSmart on the Langley Bypass. (Tara White, CARES/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
CARES brings more chances to adopt cats in Langley

As was the case last year, there will be a free children’s concert with percussionist Bruce Henzcel, as well as the opportunity for the public to try a variety of instruments, meet our teachers, and tour the school on March 14. (LCMS/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Free children’s concert at upcoming Family Intro To Music night

There are many ways to traverse the snow along the Houston Trail in Fort Langley’s Derby Reach. Community photographer Lou Fasullo ran into a few different trail users, some on horseback and another pushing a stroller through the snow. Fasullo chatted with the mom, “I said ‘congratulation for getting through all that snow.’ Her response was, ‘It was worth it, as my daughter is fast asleep’.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Different ways around Houston Trail