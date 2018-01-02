Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

(Canadian Press)

An Alberta mother says a taxi driver abandoned her son on a rural road in extreme cold on New Year’s Eve and she wants the cabbie to lose his licence.

Marci Terpsma says 19-year-old Carson was out with friends in Edmonton and got into the taxi about 11 p.m.

She says he gave the driver all he had — $40 — and was told that was enough to get him home to Beaumont, a bedroom community south of Edmonton.

But she says when the meter hit $40, the driver pulled over on a range road and told her son to get out.

With the temperature dipping to -37 C with the wind chill, Carson walked about a kilometre before calling his mother to pick him up.

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment.

Previous story
Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Just Posted

Giants begin new year with OT win

Fans at the Langley Events Centre were treated to a second straight overtime game, but this time, the home team emerged victorious

Weekend split helps Langley extend division lead

Rivermen earn win, overtime loss in first-place showdown with Prince George

UPDATE: Power still out to 200 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 200 following ice storms

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity following ice storms

Storms on Thursday and Friday left about 120,000 people in the area without power

VIDEO: The return of the girl who saved Christmas

Sara Walmsley helped preserve the annual Williams Park light display

How to win at winter driving: tips for driving in poor weather conditions

With snow and ice blanketing the Valley, winter road safety is paramount

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

Condos, townhouses drive up Fraser Valley property values

$30M South Surrey property remains most expensive in the region

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

5 to start your day

Ice storms batter Fraser Valley, B.C.’s first baby of the year and more

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Most Read