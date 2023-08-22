Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister Caroline Wawzonek walk to a press conference to speaks on the wildfires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories after visiting evacuees in Edmonton, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Checkpoints to block return attempts, N.W.T. official warns wildfire evacuees

Emergency management has concerns about people attempting to return to Fort Smith

A spokeswoman for the Northwest Territories’ emergency management organization says there have been reports of people returning to Fort Smith, or planning to return there, despite the wildfire risk.

Jennifer Young says residents need to know they will be stopped at established checkpoints and asked to verify they are an essential worker of an evacuated community before being let through.

Flames are about four kilometres away from Fort Smith, a community of 2,500 along the Alberta boundary that has been evacuated for over a week.

Fire information officer Mike Westwick says the area hasn’t received rain like the small amount Yellowknife got over the last few days, and the fire is burning deep into the ground.

The fire near Yellowknife, whose 20,000 people were evacuated by road and air, remained about 15 kilometres from the city yesterday and Westwick says crews have been switching from a defensive mode to an attack mode against the flames.

The legislative assembly, meanwhile, is set to be recalled to consider a law delaying the upcoming territorial election scheduled for Oct. 3 due to the wildfire situation.

READ ALSO: National wildfire incident response group meets ahead of cabinet retreat

READ ALSO: Wildfire fight switches from defence to offence near Yellowknife

Northwest TerritoriesWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Edmonton Mall locked down as 3 seriously injured in shooting
Next story
Canada wants judicial review of latest U.S. softwood lumber duties

Just Posted

Some Langley Mounties will be joining the fire fight, a spokesperson said. RCMP have released pictures of officers at the scene of various wildfires in the province. (RCMP)
Langley RCMP to join wild fire fight

Participants in the third annual slo-pitch tournament hosted by the Nate D Foundation share an embrace. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Murrayville family’s 3rd annual charity tournament raises $20,000

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. in October 2022. The next one will be on 2026 and a local resident is already thinking about for whom to vote. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Resident disagrees with Langley City mayor that loan process was transparent

Skies over Chilliwack at dawn look clearer than they have been in days, on Aug. 22, 2023 as the air quality advisory continued for the fourth day across the Lower Mainland. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Breathing easier across Lower Mainland but air quality advisory remains