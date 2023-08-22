A report by Re/Max Canada says the prices for detached houses in Toronto, Vancouver and B.C.’s Fraser Valley saw upward momentum in the first half of the year, but average prices fell short of those seen last year in most neighbourhoods. Houses are seen in a neighbourhood on the side of a mountain, in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, August 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A report by Re/Max Canada says the prices for detached houses in Toronto, Vancouver and B.C.’s Fraser Valley saw upward momentum in the first half of the year, but average prices fell short of those seen last year in most neighbourhoods. Houses are seen in a neighbourhood on the side of a mountain, in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, August 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Detached home prices down in Toronto, Vancouver and Fraser Valley: report

Close to 93 per cent of detached houses in Toronto and Vancouver posted a decline in values

A report by Re/Max Canada says prices for detached houses in Toronto, Vancouver and B.C.’s Fraser Valley saw upward momentum in the first half of the year, but average prices fell short of those seen last year in most neighbourhoods.

The report tracked average price and sales activity in the freehold segment in 82 districts within the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

It says a substantial drop in prices in the first quarter of the year triggered a surge in home-buying activity in the second.

But despite the rally, the report says close to 93 per cent of detached houses in Toronto and Vancouver posted a decline in values compared with the same period in 2022.

Six neighbourhoods bucked the trend including four in Toronto’s central core and two in the Vancouver region, West Vancouver-Howe Sound and the Gulf Islands.

The report says buyers looking for a foothold in the Vancouver market are driving demand for detached homes in the Gulf Islands, with growing appeal with buyers who work remotely.

READ ALSO: Home prices fall across the Okanagan

HousingReal estate

Previous story
Canada wants judicial review of latest U.S. softwood lumber duties
Next story
Broaden Canada’s weather alert system to account for wildfires, expert urges

Just Posted

Chris Helkenberg posted about finding a GoPro lost since 2012 in Cultus Lake, and the owner responded. (Aquatic Monkey/ Facebook)
GoPro lost while cliff-diving at Cultus Lake resurfaces 12 years later

Langley Rams, seen here during their first home game of the season on Aug. 5, saw their trip to Kelowna to play on Saturday, Aug. 19, called off due to the current wild fire situation. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times files )
Langley Rams away game canceled by fire

Some Langley Mounties will be joining the fire fight, a spokesperson said. RCMP have released pictures of officers at the scene of various wildfires in the province. (RCMP)
Langley RCMP to join wildfire fight

Participants in the third annual slo-pitch tournament hosted by the Nate D Foundation share an embrace. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Murrayville family’s 3rd annual charity tournament raises $20,000