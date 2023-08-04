Buildings are seen in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Extreme weather risk changing Canada’s insurance industry, raising costs

The rash of extreme weather that has hit most parts of Canada in recent years is driving up insurance rates, as climate change is rapidly changing the risk profile in many parts of the country.

Insurance Bureau of Canada vice-president Craig Stewart says global reinsurance companies that cover much of the policy risk in Canada increased their Canadian premiums between 25 and 100 per cent last fall.

He says not all of that was passed on to consumers, but unusually high premium hikes are being seen in the West and parts of Atlantic Canada in particular.

Statistics Canada says that in June, the year-over-year price increase to home insurance was 11.9 per cent in Nova Scotia, 10.3 per cent in B.C. and 9.7 per cent in Alberta.

Stewart says some tourism and hospitality operators in B.C. are struggling to get insurance at all because the risks to their businesses are just too high to make insurance affordable.

He says the problem hasn’t yet expanded to personal property insurance, but that is a possibility, as climate change is increasing risks “quicker than anyone imagined.”

READ ALSO: Hurricane Fiona highlights gaps in insurance as climate change worsens, experts say

READ ALSO: Climate change blamed for $1 billion annual B.C. property damage losses

Climate changeinsuranceSevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian electric vehicle registrations inch closer to government target

Just Posted

Babes & Bullies fundraiser for HugABull Advocacy and Rescue raised $5,600 and attracted about 100 people last year. The event was organized to honour Marvin – the dog. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Babes & Bullies annual fundraiser returns in honour of beloved pitbull Marvin

Vancouver Giants have signed 2006-born import forward Adam Titlbach (Litvinov, Czechia) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. (Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
New Giants named

Langley RCMP officers Phil Colter and Julie Bion won the men’s and women’s divisions at the Aldergrove Fair “celebrity shoot” organized by the Aldergrove-based Thunderbird Fast Draw Club on Saturday, July 15, at high noon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Mounties win fast draw competition

Construction workers building a home in the Latimer neighbourhood of Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Housing sales dipped in July in Langley and across region