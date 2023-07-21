Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on January 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on January 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Feds looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care

Legislation is also a condition of the Liberals’ supply-and-confidence deal with the NDP

The federal government is looking for public input on a new legislation to improve safety in long-term care, in the aftermath of the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liberals promised during their 2021 election campaign to table a Safe Long-Term Care Act, after widespread COVID-19 outbreaks drew attention to the struggle many homes faced to provide basic care to residents.

The new legislation is also a condition of the Liberals’ supply-and-confidence deal with the NDP, in which New Democrats agreed to support the Liberals on key House of Commons votes until 2025 in exchange for movement on shared priorities.

Earlier this year, two panels of experts in the field of long-term care released new standards for improving health, safety and infection prevention in long-term care homes.

It’s not yet clear to what extent those standards will form the basis of the new legislation, or whether they will be enforced across the country.

The federal government says it plans to consult with long-term care residents and their families, members of the public, provinces and territories and experts before tabling the legislation in Parliament.

READ ALSO: Asking long-term care residents their views

Health

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida
Next story
Wildfire smoke highlights need for better ventilation in public spaces

Just Posted

A Langley Township-Fraser Heights riding would include North Langley, as well as part of North Surrey as far west as the Port Mann Bridge. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley would share three MPs with Abbotsford, Surrey under new riding plan

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files) (File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Looking for something to do in Langley?

A RCMP SUV near 200th Street and the Langley Bypass, with bullet holes in its windshield after the shooting incident on July 25, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
IN OUR VIEW: Attacks cast a long shadow on Langley

Walnut Grove Gators scoring sensation Kiera Pemberton was named Most Valuable Player at the Tsumura Invitational despite her team coming up short in the championship final on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Langley Events centre. (Langley Events Centre) Walnut Grove Gators scoring sensation Kiera Pemberton was named Most Valuable Player at the Tsumura Invitational despite her team coming up short in the championship final on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Langley Events centre. (Langley events Centre)
Langley basketball player earns provincial accolades