Fire closes 208th Street north of 72nd Avenue in Willoughby

Langley Township firefighters are on scene at a blaze on 208th Street as of early in the afternoon on Tuesday, April 13.

Police and firefighters blocked traffic on 208th Street between 74B Avenue and 72nd Avenue while knocking down a blaze in a vacant house.

Assistant fire chief Dale Steeple said passing drivers called 911 to report the fire in a boarded-up cottage, about 800 square feet, on the east side of the road.

Crews quickly poured water on the exterior while other firefighters tore the boards off the windows so they could get at the fire inside.

No one was injured, and Steeple said the road should be cleared and opened to traffic by sometime in the afternoon.

As there was no electricity to the home, the cause is likely suspicious, Steeple said.

Vacant houses on properties awaiting development have gone up in flames in the area before, including one nearby as recently as last winter.

READ MORE: Two-alarm blaze in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood

fireLangley