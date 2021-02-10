Langley RCMP investigating house fire

Blaze that gutted home on 16th Avenue on Feb. 3 deemed ‘suspicious’

A ‘suspicious’ fire destroyed this house in the 23300 block of 16th Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 4. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley RCMP are investigating a fire that gutted a house on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Cpl. Holly Largy said the fire has been deemed “suspicious” and the investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey home in the 23300-block of 16th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.

Township assistant fire chief Andrew Hewitson confirmed there was no one in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

“The house was about 60 per cent involved upon crew arrival,” he estimated.

Crews from Aldergrove, Murrayville, Brookswood, and Willoughby responded to the call.

“On arrival crews were faced with a large body of fire with flames through the roof,” he said.

The initial crews conducted an exterior attack and later confirmed the primary search for occupants was clear,” Hewitson explained.

“Crews from several stations provided water supply with tenders. And, of course, crews worked hard and did a great job of quickly knocking down the fire,” Hewitson said.

“At this point they won’t be able to occupy the house again,” he said.

Crews entered the clearing stages by 11 a.m., but traffic remained blocked along 16th Avenue between 232nd and 240th Streets for several more hours.