Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Canada’s envoy to the United States was asked for his opinion today — on a scale of one to 10 — whether Ottawa and Washington are likely to strike a new trade deal by a Sunday deadline.

David MacNaughton, who has been involved in the high-level trade talks, estimates the likelihood is a “five.”

The ambassador made the comment at a Toronto event hosted by Politico, during which he fielded numerous questions about the state of the negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

MacNaughton says reaching a deal is very much a question of whether or not the U.S. wants to have a agreement.

He says the process has been challenging and both sides know each other’s positions on all of the major sticking points.

MacNaughton says Canada is anxious to strike an agreement to bring some certainty to the investment climate and to open the door for Ottawa to start working more closely with the Americans on some of the bigger issues that confront both countries.

But he says Ottawa won’t sign a deal that lacks a robust dispute settlement mechanism, nor will it join an agreement if it means Canada will still be subjected to U.S. tariffs under the guise of national security.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

Just Posted

A call for a limit on how long Langley councillors can serve (updated)

Veteran council member says four terms should be the maximum

BMX racing takes Langley barista to World Cup in Argentina

Drew Mechielsen encourages other girls to get involved in riding, whether competitive or not.

Aldergrove Mall site becomes election issue

Letter from developers supporting current Township council sparks flurry of responses

Glow festivities in Langley expand to include fall show

Langley nursery transforms greenhouses for a new fall festival of lights, pumpkins, and family fun.

Fort Langley to hold all-candidates meeting

A forum in the village includes Township of Langley school trustee, council, and mayoral candidates.

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Fraser Valley Bandits hosting exhibition basketball game

Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary hosting TWU Spartans vs. CBC Bearcats

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

Whitecaps say firing coaching staff before season’s end gives them a jump on next year

Craig Dalrymple, technical director for the Whitecaps FC Academy, will serve as acting coach

UPDATE: Arborist killed by fallen tree at Lower Mainland golf course

Was working near the 9th tee box of the golf course.

Most Read