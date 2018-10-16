FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo shows Mega Millions lottery tickets on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Mega Millions prize of $654M is nation’s 4th-largest

No one has won the U.S. jackpot in almost three months

The fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game’s $654 million jackpot.

The grand prize for Tuesday night’s drawing has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24.

Although the jackpot is massive, the odds of matching all six numbers and becoming instantly wealthy are remarkably small at one in 302.5 million.

The estimated $654 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favoured by nearly all winners, is $372 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press

