Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline, which is expected to launch Nov. 30. Bennett rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline, which is expected to launch Nov. 30. Bennett rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mental health minister puts $156M toward fall launch of 988 crisis hotline

Free trained responders will be available to help starting at the end of November

Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline.

Starting on Nov. 30, people in crisis will be able to dial 988 anywhere in Canada to be connected with trained responders 24 hours a day by phone or text message.

The free service will be offered in English and French.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health will receive the money to launch and operate the hotline.

The minister is also giving the organization $21 million to bolster the capacity of distress centres as they prepare for the increased demand for services.

Conservative MP Todd Doherty put forward a motion to establish a national suicide prevention hotline in December 2020, and the House of Commons passed it unanimously.

READ ALSO: Mental health, addiction, suicide prevention standards introduced in Canada

Federal Politicsmental healthsuicide

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Search continues for 4 people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
Next story
Aspartame findings shouldn’t change aspartame consumption: B.C. experts

Just Posted

Clockwise starting from the lower left are Marty Brown of Langley Good Times Cruise-in, Anthony Wiseman of Langley Chrysler, Bruce Pihan of Cruise-in, Riccardo Sestito of Cruise-in and Krizia Cruz from Langley Chrysler. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Cruise-In contest to win a Jeep for a year requires determination

Bandits’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili in action against Winnipeg Sunday, July 23, at Langley Events Centre. Sea Bears downed the Bandits 90-79. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Bears beat Bandits at home

The Abbotsford Outlaws 07 has won the provincial title for the second straight year. (Submitted)
Abbotsford Outlaws 07 repeat as provincial champions

On Saturday, July 22, the B.C. Hells Angels celebrated their 40th anniversary with a party that drew hundreds from chapters across B.C. and Canada to Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Police gather intelligence about Hells Angels during Langley gathering