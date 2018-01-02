Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Three British Columbia residents are healthy and warm thanks to quick actions by others in two separate New Year’s Eve rescues in the province’s southern Interior.

RCMP near the southeastern community of Invermere say one of two skiers caught in an avalanche on Dec. 31 was completely buried, but his companion spotted his hand and was able to dig him out.

Paramedics determined the buried skier was unhurt.

Just hours later near the north Okanagan city of Vernon, rescuers fanned out after two boys, aged five and seven, wandered away from a community bonfire.

Vernon Search and Rescue spokesman Leigh Pearson says the boys had only been missing for about 45 minutes, but darkness had fallen and temperatures had dipped to around -20 C.

Twenty-two searchers raced to find the children and eventually located them, cold but unhurt, in a deep ravine.

Read More: Missing Vernon children found by search and rescue

Pearson says two rescuers on snowmobiles made the timely discovery.

“(They) could hear some dogs barking and they thought, well, they’ve got to be barking at something, so they stopped their snowmobiles and yelled for the kids and, lo and behold, one of them answered back.”

Pearson says the boys were fine after being warmed up and checked out by paramedics.

Previous story
Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Just Posted

Giants begin new year with OT win

Fans at the Langley Events Centre were treated to a second straight overtime game, but this time, the home team emerged victorious

Weekend split helps Langley extend division lead

Rivermen earn win, overtime loss in first-place showdown with Prince George

UPDATE: Power still out to 200 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 200 following ice storms

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity following ice storms

Storms on Thursday and Friday left about 120,000 people in the area without power

VIDEO: The return of the girl who saved Christmas

Sara Walmsley helped preserve the annual Williams Park light display

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

Condos, townhouses drive up Fraser Valley property values

$30M South Surrey property remains most expensive in the region

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death Alexandru Radita, a 15-year-old, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

5 to start your day

Ice storms batter Fraser Valley, B.C.’s first baby of the year and more

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

New Year’s Eve fire at Pitt Meadows sawmill

No one injured.

Most Read