Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Justin Trudeau says the police, not politicians, should be the ones to determine the restrictions placed on specific kinds of guns.

The prime minister’s comments come as wounded people and family members of those killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting urge him to outlaw military-style semi-automatic weapons.

Trudeau touts provisions of his government’s firearms bill that would restore the authority of RCMP experts to classify firearms without political influence, repealing cabinet’s authority to overrule Mountie determinations.

In a letter to Trudeau, more than 75 people express disappointment the bill does not ban semi-automatic rifles like the one carried by mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six people and wounded many others.

Bissonnette began his January 2017 assault with a .223-calibre Small Arms VZ58 Sporter rifle, which is legal, along with two illegal 30-cartridge magazines.

The rifle jammed on the first shot, and Bissonnette then used a handgun, but the letter asks how much worse the carnage could have been had Bissonnette’s rifle been working.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Just Posted

Council okays last Willoughby neighbourhood plan

Township councillors debated green roofs and grocery stores Monday night.

Apartment mailboxes target of break-ins in Langley City

While residents wait for owners to make repairs, mail is being held for pickup elsewhere

Fort Langley duo create new jazz and arts festival

Organizers are currently seeking volunteers and buskers for this new summer event.

VIDEO: The Circus comes to Aldergrove!

Great Benjamins Circus delights crowds at Aldergrove performances

VIDEO: Crash on Fraser Highway in Murrayville

Two vehicles collide, causing traffic tie-up

On Lions’ turf, Lower Mainland kids find outlet for energy at special flag-football tourney

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and elsewhere at event held Saturday at CFL team’s practice facility

Possible shooting at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

A former Saanich mayor has reported possible gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo

Rod Brind’Amour named head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Story of triumph for one Chilliwack youth

Youth treatment centre for substance use disorders is going to make a difference

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study

A new report by the Fraser Institute suggests Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Most Read