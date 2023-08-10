Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exits a transit station in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister’s Office says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading out on a B.C. vacation

Destination not made public, privacy requested

Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

The PMO is not specifying where they will be staying, but says they are set to return to Ottawa on Aug. 18.

Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced last week that they are separating but that they still plan to spend time together as a family.

They also asked for privacy for the well-being of their three children.

The Prime Minister’s Office says it consulted with the ethics commissioner about the trip and that the Trudeaus are paying for their own stay.

The prime minister travels on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons, even for personal travel.

Trudeau violated conflict-of-interest rules in 2016 when he took a vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas, and his office says he consults the ethics commissioner ahead of personal travel to ensure it follows guidelines.

Justin Trudeau

Ottawa police identify 15 suspects in storming of Senegalese Embassy
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking Canadian news

