A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river

Officers are searching the banks of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme

Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard says officers are searching the banks of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme, Que. and a police helicopter will survey the water later today.

A team of divers was assisting with the search, but police said a strong river current forced them to suspend their work Thursday afternoon.

Police have described the refugee as a man in his 20s but have not confirmed his identity.

Michael Shwec, president of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, says the man is 21 years old and has a mother, twin brother and younger brother who are also in Canada.

Laura Torres, who works with a group that helps immigrants settle in Quebec, said the man’s mother called police about her missing son on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personQuebec

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau hails European values as a global strength in troubled times
Next story
Halifax-area roads damaged by heavy rainfall, with more rain forecasted

Just Posted

Peter Matthews is moving to Langley from Coquitlam and joined disc golf with his brother, Ian, two years ago. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Disc golf championship competitors in Langley this weekend

Atlético Ottawa beat Vancouver FC last weekend. Now VFC is hosting Calgary Cavalry Saturday afternoon in Langley. (Matt Zambonin, CPL/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pro soccer gets underway Saturday afternoon in Langley

Dave Quinn and Karen Zukas are co-founders of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, taking place this weekend. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Cool Blues Show takes the stage for two evenings at Fort Langley jazz fest

An estimated 500 music fans attended the Summer Beats concert in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Saturday, July 15, to be entertained by musical groups including Nite Brite, an 80’s tribute band, whose singer channeled the early Madonna. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Free Summer Beats concert in Langley City draws close to 500