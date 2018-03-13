(Facebook/Canada Soccer)

Feds support Canada’s bid for 2026 World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase

The federal government officially threw its support behind the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, with the promise of up to $5 million in immediate help should the unified bid win.

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase. Their bid books go to FIFA at the end of the week with a decision to be made June 13 at the FIFA congress.

Tuesday’s announcement at BMO Field was the latest in a string of news events designed to show the bid is on track. Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton, identified as potential Canadian candidate cities, have already endorsed the bid.

The feds joined them Tuesday.

“It’s good for our athletes, it’s good for our communities, our economy, our reputation as an international sport leader,” said Kirsty Duncan, minister of science and minister of sport and persons with disabilities. “We are behind this bid.”

She said Ottawa will commit up to $5 million going forward should the bid win. Peter Montopoli, general secretary of the Canadian Soccer Association, said that money would be used during the transition period from when the bid is awarded to when FIFA essentially takes over running the tournament.

The federal government will also help with essential services such as security and border control as it did during the Women’s World Cup in 2015.

The unified bid plan calls for 10 matches in each of Canada and Mexico with 60 of the 80 games in the new expanded 48-team tournament format to be held in the U.S.

Montopoli noted that Canada has hosted every FIFA world championship save the men’s World Cup. Should the unified bid win, Canada would be the only country to have hosted them all.

“So in saying that, it is our time,” he added.

The new competition format will feature 16 groups of three with the top two from each pool advancing to a 32-team knockout. The tournament time period will remain at 32 days.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Bettman: Calgary Flames' financial situation 'continues to deteriorate'

VIDEO: Quarter horse riders gather in Langley

More than 1,000 attend annual LMQHA Horseman's Bazaar and Country Fair

Man allegedly involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict pleads guilty to weapons offence

Barinder 'Shrek' Dhaliwal charged in 2016 after investigation in Abbotsford and Langley

VIDEO: Simulator proves how hard it is to text and drive simultaneously

Distracted driving is the second leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., says ICBC

Abbotsford crews battle Ross Road barn fire

No one hurt in blaze on Monday afternoon

UPDATE: Children, ages 2 and 5, and grandmother struck by car

Two taken by air ambulance following collision on Monday in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Girls Fly Too returns to Abbotsford

Annual event draws thousands to local skies

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was 'horny'

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

Dragons' Den holds auditions in Fraser Valley

Hit CBC TV show seeks new competitors on Friday, March 16

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson's remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Tent city takes over front lawn of B.C. city hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after Nanaimo loses funding for supportive housing

