YouTube TV sets early prices, features for ‘Sunday Ticket’

With five months until kickoff, YouTube TV announced on Tuesday prices and some of the features it is planning in its first season as the home of “NFL Sunday Ticket.”

Early-season pricing for current YouTube TV subscribers will range from $249 to $289 while it will be $349 to $389 for non-subscribers who will access it through YouTube Primetime Channels.

The NFL reached a seven-year agreement with Google last December to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox.

The seven-year deal is worth a little more than $2 billion per season. The package had been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expired last season.

The early-season pricing lasts through June 6. Prices will rise $100 after that. The average price of “Sunday Ticket” when it was on DirecTV was $400.

YouTube TV’s “Sunday Ticket” will include a multiview option, where viewers will be able to watch as many as four games at the same time. YouTube debuted that feature during the recent NCAA Tournament. Accessing key plays will also be available.

Viewers who have YouTube TV will also be able to access NFL Fantasy data and real time stats.

Google, which owns YouTube, announced last year that YouTube TV had surpassed 5 million subscribers.

“Sunday Ticket” averaged 2 million subscribers on DirecTV.

