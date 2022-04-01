1-800-663-7867: Service BC prepares to support displaced Ukrainians, eager volunteers

Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under a destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under a destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A police officer checks the documents of a family arriving from Mariupol at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)A police officer checks the documents of a family arriving from Mariupol at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Service BC is preparing to ensure Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion are connected to the support needed upon arriving in the province.

The province announced Friday (April 1) that the Service BC phone line, 1 800 663-7867, will be available with translation services in Ukrainian, Russian and 140 other languages and will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

The phone line will help connect those arriving with services such as employment, health care, housing and education, as well as coordinate British Columbians who want to volunteer or donate.

“Ukrainian community organizations in major urban centres and regional hubs have indicated they are overwhelmed by the generosity of British Columbians and need help managing calls and offers of support,” a statement by the province said. “This phone number will help assist with these pressures.”

Most Ukrainians coming to B.C. are expected to arrive through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program. Under this new federal program, Ukrainians and their family members will be allowed to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years and apply for work permits.

The oprovince said it is coordinating a cross-government response to ensure Ukrainians have access to supports and programs they need. Additional supports will come online in the weeks ahead.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ukraine

Previous story
1-year jail sentence for volunteer treasurer who stole $29K from Chilliwack Giants football club
Next story
Shooting at Lower Mainland home sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Just Posted

Rene Payer is pleased that Township council has decided to stop cutting down trees in a Langley park to create a staff parking lot. (Langley Advance Times files)
Council halts tree cutting in Langley park

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
‘Population is the patient’ lawyers argue during appeal of B.C.’s church gathering ban

Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove is hosting its open shearing event today (Friday) and Saturday, as well they’ve added in an artisan market and live music. This is typically an annual spring event. (Kensington Prairie Farm/Special to Langley Advance Times)
STARTING TODAY: Pounds just come flying off in the barnyard

Carol Stehr, Scout leader sorting out bottles at the First Walnut Grove Scout troop’s fundraiser on Saturday, March 26. The group is raising funds for their upcoming camping trip in Hawaii. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley scouting group raising funds for Hawaii camping trip