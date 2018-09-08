1 dead, another injured after crash in Surrey

The crash involved a car and an SUV just before 8 a.m. in the 14500 block of 100 Avenue

One person is dead and another is facing potentially serious injuries after a fiery crash this morning in Guildford.

The crash involved a car and an SUV just before 8 a.m. in the 14500 block of 100 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman said initial information from the investigation “appears that an eastbound vehicle crossed over the centre median into westbound traffic and collided with a vehicle travelling westbound.”

Honeyman said one of the drivers died at the scene.

A witness told Surrey Now Leader the car caught fire shortly after the crash.

Honeyman said officers are still on scene investigating what caused the vehicle to cross over the centre median. Access to the intersection is still shut down, he said.

Traffic in the area will be affected “for an undetermined time” as officers continue their investigation, adding that 100 Avenue will be shut down westbound at 148 Street for all eastbound traffic at 144 Street.

Police are requesting that the public avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter