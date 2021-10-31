(Vancouver Police)

(Vancouver Police)

1 man dead, 2 seriously injured after confrontation in south Vancouver

Police are looking for dash-cam footage and witnesses

One man is dead and two are in hospital with serious injuries following a confrontation in Vancouver’s South Slope neighbourhood late Saturday (Oct. 30) night.

Vancouver police found the victims at about 11 p.m. after responding to a rollover collision near Fraser Street and East 55 Avenue. Police said they believe the three men were in the vehicle when they were involved in a confrontation with individuals in another car.

No one has been arrested but police are looking for dash-cam footage and witnesses who were in the area of Main Street and Fraser Street, between 41 Avenue and 57 Avenue, from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Vancouver

