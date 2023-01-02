One man died after his truck went into Harrison Lake at Green Point Day Use Area on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Sara Spaeti/ Facebook)

One man died after his truck went into Harrison Lake at Green Point Day Use Area on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Sara Spaeti/ Facebook)

1 man dead after truck goes into B.C. lake on New Year’s Eve day

‘Witnesses described seeing the truck enter the water and disappear quickly below the surface’: RCMP

One man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving plunged into Harrison Lake on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Dec. 31 at the boat launch at Green Point Day Use Area.

“Witnesses described seeing the truck enter the water and disappear quickly below the surface,” Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP stated in a press release.

READ MORE: RCMP dive team called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake at Green Point Boat Launch

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency crews including Agassiz Fire Department, RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

When Harrison firefighters arrived on scene, they reported that the vehicle was “not visible” from the shore. They said bystanders witnessed the vehicle go into the water and did not see anyone come out.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the removal of the truck from the frigid waters

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the man who perished in this tragic incident,” Sargent said.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHarrison Hot SpringsHarrison Lake

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen missing
Next story
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Just Posted

Keep some of that holiday spirit going this year. (Langley Advance Times files)
IN OUR VIEW: This year, resolve to be kind

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

This barred owl shocked Langley City’s Alice Kennedy when he dropped into her yard recently for a visit. He landed in a tree, as well as on her back fence. While perched on the chainlink, his back to Kennedy, he swivelled his head around to keep an eye on her. “Barred owls live mainly east, north, and south of coastal B.C., according to my bird book. I live in Langley City, so was definitely surprised to see this owl in my backyard,” Kennedy shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Head on a swivel

A little extra money was handed out to two of Aldergrove’s food charities just ahead of Christmas thanks to the Rotary Club of Aldergrove. Rotarian Karen Long delivered the good news and a $1,000 donation to Tannis Percival at the Aldergrove Food Bank. (Special to The Star)
Rotary helps fill tummies during the holidays