Abbotsford Police were at Peardonville Park (southwest corner of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads) on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 where a man was found with stab wounds. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police were at Peardonville Park (southwest corner of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads) on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 where a man was found with stab wounds. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

UPDATE w/PHOTOS: 1 man dead following early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford

IHIT investigating stabbing at Peardonville Park, Abbotsford Police believe it was targeted

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating after a man died following an early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Abbotsford Police found the 41-year-old man with stab wounds at Peardonville Park shortly after 2 a.m. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police had the small park, which is located at the southwest corner of Peardonville and Clearbrook roads, taped off that morning as they investigated.

They said they believe it was targeted.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident. No suspect(s) have been identified or arrested at this time,” said media relations officer Const. Angela Galos.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit handed the investigation over to IHIT.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448. The AbbyPD file number is 2022-884.

Abbotsford Police were at Peardonville Park (southwest corner of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads) on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 where a man was found with stab wounds. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police were at Peardonville Park (southwest corner of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads) on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 where a man was found with stab wounds. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBreaking Newsfatal stabbing

Previous story
VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown
Next story
Witness to aftermath of fatal Walnut Grove shooting had trouble reporting it to 911

Just Posted

British Columbia: An Untold History features Langley’s Forsythe explaining the gold rush trail in B.C., the province’s forest history, and the first world war. (Langley Advance Times Files)
Langley’s Mark Forsythe featured in a web series on B.C.’s history

One man is dead following a Friday afternoon shooting at the intersection of 88th Ave. and 202nd St. in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood. (file)
Witness to aftermath of fatal Walnut Grove shooting had trouble reporting it to 911

A property at 248 Bradner Rd. in Abbotsford is linked to an alleged network of money laundering, which saw two Chinese-Canadian families drawn into Ontario goverment attempts to seize millions in legitimate funds. (Google Maps)
Cash flowing through Langley bank legal, despite links to illicit cannabis, judge rules

Brenden Humphries is one of many to share the unusual sight of Brydon Lagoon transformed into one giant hockey rink, with hundreds lacing up and skating around the frozen pond. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Brydon Lagoon transformed into skating rink