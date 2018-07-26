UPDATED: Man identified in ‘targeted’ shooting in East Vancouver

Several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street

A 28-year-old man is dead after a targeted shooting in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

Police have identified the victim as Matthew Alexander Navas-Rivas, the brother of Mayor Gregor Robertson’s former foster son, Jinagh Navas-Rivas.

In a news release Thursday, police said Navas-Rivas and a friend were walking their dogs near Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street at about 8 p.m. when a suspect approached and shot him. The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle.

Officers arrived following several 911 calls by nearby residents to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Based on the information collected thus far, investigators said there is no risk to the general public. Detectives would like to speak with anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

This marks Vancouver’s 12th homicide of the year.

