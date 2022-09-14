IHIT and Burnaby RCMP are investigating after one man was shot dead in the 4700-block of Hastings Street Tuesday (Sept. 13) night. (Black Press Media file photo)

IHIT and Burnaby RCMP are investigating after one man was shot dead in the 4700-block of Hastings Street Tuesday (Sept. 13) night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man shot dead in Burnaby, burned-out vehicle found nearby

Shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 4700-block of Hastings Street

B.C.’s homicide team is investigating after a shooting in Burnaby Tuesday (Sept. 13) night that left one man dead.

Burnaby RCMP were called to the 4700-block of Hastings Street shortly after 11 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found one man dead.

The strip of the street is packed full of businesses and eateries.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to a vehicle fire in the 8200-block of Burnlake Drive, about nine kilometres from the shooting site. The area is mostly residential.

The fatal shooting and burned-out vehicle pattern is one police in the Lower Mainland most often attribute to gang violence. They have not, however, commented on whether that is the case with this latest incident.

IHIT is asking anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has dash-cam footage from either of the two areas to reach out to them. Specifically, they are looking for footage in the area of Hastings Street and Beta Avenue between 10 and 11:20 p.m., and in the area of Burnlake Drive and Government Road between 11 and 11:45 p.m.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Traffic on Hastings Street between Gamma Avenue and Beta Avenue is expected to be impacted through the morning Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mountie activates lights, siren as car is swarmed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideIHITlowermainlandRCMPShooting

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Aldergrove Legion branch prepares to hold memorial service for Queen Elizabeth
Next story
2 dead in vehicle incident east of Golden

Just Posted

Rams quarterback Trey Jones, seen here in action at the recent Cascade Cup, had his best game of the year, completing 20 passes for 309 yards and threw four touchdowns as Langley downed the Kodiaks 43-16 Saturday night, Sept. 10, at Masich Place Stadium in Prince George. (Rams Facebook)
A road trip win for Langley Rams

Langley City Councillor Rudy Storteboom is seeking a fourth term. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City Councillor Rudy Storteboom is running for re-election

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch are preparing to hold a memorial for Queen Elizabeth at the Legion Cenotaph at 26607 Fraser Highway on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10:45 a.m. as part of a national day of mourning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Legion branch prepares to hold memorial service for Queen Elizabeth

Petrina Arnason is running for re-election to Langley Township council on Oct. 15. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Arnason aims for third term on Langley Township council