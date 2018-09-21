The scene of a serious crash along Highway 17 in Delta on Sept. 20. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

1 person dead after crash on Highway 17 in Delta

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier

A fatal crash on Highway 17 led to traffic closures along the main road Thursday night.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the single-vehicle collision happened when a pick-up truck was travelling northbound on the highway, at the Highway 17A off-ramp, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 20).

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier.

It was raining at the time of the incident.

The Now-Leader has contacted Delta Police for more details.

More to come.

Previous story
Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman
Next story
Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on Highway 10

Just Posted

Aldergrove remembers generous spirit of John Jones

Aldergrove Athletic Park soccer field to be named after community leader

Risk of thunderstorm this afternoon for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

A special weather statement calls for heavy rain and wind over the next 48 hours

Field renamed to honour champion of Langley soccer

The public is invited out to a naming ceremony on Friday afternoon at the Aldergrove Athletic Park.

‘Respected’ teammate asked to lead Langley-based Vancouver Giants

Jared Dmytriw leadership on and off ice drove decision to put a ‘C’ on his jersey, coach said.

VIDEO: Woman files complaint over treatment of cat with two broken legs

Ariel Johnston of Abbotsford says her pet was sent home without pain medication

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

5 to start your day

National forecaster issues rainfall warning, three crashes in Metro Vancouver overnight and more

Burnaby RCMP investigating ‘serious’ rollover crash

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, police said a truck crashed closing Lougheed Highway

Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on Highway 10

Pedestrian in his 50s has died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which stayed: Surrey RCMP

1 person dead after crash on Highway 17 in Delta

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

Liberals want to know what Canadians think of legalized weed

The federal government will comb social media for Canadians’ pot-related behaviour

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen boasts of aiding Mueller investigation

Cohen could provide information on whether Trump’s campaign co-ordinated with Russians

Most Read