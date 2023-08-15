1 person in hospital following plane crash in Hope

Hope RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were on scene for single-seat plane crash

One person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries following a Monday morning (Aug. 14) plane crash in the fields near the Hope Airport.

Hope RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were both on scene after a single-seat aircraft crash landed on a property in the 61000 block of Yale Rd.

“The plane had taken off from the Hope Airport a short time prior to crashing,” said Staff Sergeant Mike Sargent. “The pilot was treated by BC Ambulance service and transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

