Hope RCMP are on scene after a plane crashed near Canna Farms. (Derek Roberts)

Hope RCMP are on scene after a plane crashed near Canna Farms. (Derek Roberts)

1 person in hospital following plane crash in Hope

Hope RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were on scene for single-seat plane crash

One person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries following a Monday morning (Aug. 14) plane crash in the fields near the Hope Airport.

Hope RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were both on scene after a single-seat aircraft crash landed on a property in the 61000 block of Yale Rd.

“The plane had taken off from the Hope Airport a short time prior to crashing,” said Staff Sergeant Mike Sargent. “The pilot was treated by BC Ambulance service and transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Lizann Hirsche found safe and sound in Othello Tunnels

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCommmunityHopePlane crashRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge’s apartment residents faced fire, thefts and insurance hassles
Next story
Masters athletes compete in national track and field championships in Langley

Just Posted

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms came into effect in April 1982 and is part of the Constitution. (Canada.ca)
LETTER: Langley resident looks to 1960 Bill of Rights for cultural direction

Keryn Denroche is the founder of Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary, which is moving to Aldergrove this month. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Kindred farm sanctuary moves to Aldergrove

Tiffany Foster and Electrique stand for their winner’s presentation Sunday following the Langley’s rider’s third win in a week at the Summer Fort Welcome. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Three wins for Foster at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Scarborough Shooting Stars win CEBL championships final at Langley Events Centre