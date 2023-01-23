A photo from Avalanche Canada shows the snowpack conditions near Valemount, B.C. on Jan. 21, when two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche. One of them died. (Avalanche Canada/Twitter)

A photo from Avalanche Canada shows the snowpack conditions near Valemount, B.C. on Jan. 21, when two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche. One of them died. (Avalanche Canada/Twitter)

1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

Second snowmobiler managed to get away Saturday

An avalanche struck two snowmobilers near Valemount, B.C. on Saturday (Jan. 21), burying and killing one of them.

A report from Avalanche Canada says the two were riding at the base of a 40-45 degree slope known as Bowl 3 in the Oasis snowmobile area south of Valemount when a wave of snow came down.

One of the two managed to ride away from the avalanche, but the second snowmobiler was completely buried. The survivor later dug through the snow and found the victim, but they were already unresponsive.

Avalanche Canada says the slab of snow that broke off was reported to be between 80 and 120 cm deep. The public safety non-profit says the avalanche was remote triggered, meaning what set it off was away from the point where it occurred.

Avalanche Canada says this happens when a slab fractures the weak layer of snow below it, but instead of splitting off there, the fracture spreads until it finds a steep enough portion of slope that an avalanche can occur. There, it will break off.

The issue of weak buried layers has been a major one this season. Forecasters have compared the potential for avalanches this year to that of 2003, when 29 people died across Canada.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

In B.C. so far this season, three people have now died from avalanches. The first two were Nelson police officers, who were caught in an avalanche near Kaslo on Jan. 9. Const. Wade Tittemore was buried and died on the mountain, while Const. Mathieu Nolet made it to hospital and was expected to survive, but died on Jan. 21.

READ ALSO: Second Nelson police officer dies after being caught in avalanche

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheDeath

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Family of Langley crash victim deals with ‘bleak reality’ of his loss

Just Posted

Janice and Greg Paul. (Courtesy of Paul family - used with permission)
Family of Langley crash victim deals with ‘bleak reality’ of his loss

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night (Jan. 22). (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)
Abbotsford records second targeted shooting in less than 24 hours

Lion dancers returned to Cascades casino in Langley City on Sunday, Jan. 22, to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley’s Cascades Casino welcomes the Year of the Rabbit

Mike Crouse, co-owner of Maple Meadows Equestrian Centre, said that they had already done a lot of work to prepare the 11,000-square-foot building to be used as the new feed supply store before the ALC rejected their application. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Backlash for ALC after rejecting application to replace old Otter Co-op