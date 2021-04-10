Emergency crews on scene after a small plane crashed in a grassy area on the northeast side of Boundary Bay Airport Saturday morning (April 10). A freelancer said the plane caught fire and one person was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

1 taken to hospital after plane crash at Metro Vancouver airport

Plane appears to have suffered ‘significant’ damage, says freelancer

Emergency crews were called to Boundary Bay Airport Saturday morning (April 10) after a small plane crashed.

A Black Press Media freelancer on-scene said the plane crashed in a grassy area on the northeast side of the airport, just after 11:30 a.m.

He added the plane caught fire, and Delta Fire Rescue responded along with Delta Police and BC Emergency Health Services. Crews were able to “quickly contain the fire,” he said.

He said one person was transported to hospital with “undetermined injuries.” There is no word yet on how many people were in the plane at the time of the crash.

The plane, he noted, appears to have “suffered significant damage.”


