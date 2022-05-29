A multi-million-dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in New Westminster. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

A multi-million-dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in New Westminster. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

$10.9-million winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in B.C.

New Westminster ticket matched all 6 numbers May 28

One lucky person who bought a lottery ticket in New Westminster last week has landed themselves a cool $10.9 million.

Lotto 6/49 announced its most recent winner Saturday (May 28). With all six numbers matching, the ticket’s buyer is headed home with an impressive $10,968,527.

The winning numbers were 6, 13, 15, 29, 45 and 45. The bonus was number 1.

The jackpot marks the fourth time in the past three months a ticket bought in B.C. has taken the Lotto 6/49 win, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. Winners have one year to claim their prize.

READ ALSO: 2 Lotto 6/49 jackpots won in the Lower Mainland in one week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaLotteryMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Inflation costs a worry as Langley School District prepares budget
Next story
3rd former seminary student alleges sexual abuse at B.C. priest school in 1970s

Just Posted

Thunderbird Show Park president Chris Pack is looking forward to the return of thousands of horses and riders for major show jumping events this summer. (Matthew Claxton/Black Press Media)
World’s top jumpers coming to town

Cashmere Roder is one of the organizers for next weekend’s Aldergrove Fun Days, hoping to bring lots of free, family festivities to the community. (Laurice Gomes/Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove Fun Days bringing excitement to community, once again

The Langley School District is debating a $294 million budget for the next school year. (Langley Advance Times file)
Inflation costs a worry as Langley School District prepares budget

Curtis Dickson, once a member of the Maple Ridge Burrards and now with the Langley Thunder will be going up against his former teammates on his old turf today (Sunday, May 29). (Garrett James, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Thunder’s WLA season gets underway this weekend